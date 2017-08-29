Texas based Tito's Handmade Vodka Joins Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas, affecting several cities along the Gulf coast, and many are wondering how to help. In an effort to provide relief to the affected communities, Tito’s Handmade Vodka has activated several opportunities for others to give back.

Tito’s is partnering with the American Red Cross , and will match dollar for dollar all donations up to $50K. Those looking to support relief efforts can contribute here:

In addition to donating to the Red Cross, Tito’s Handmade Vodka is also partnering with the Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) and using Tito’s trucks to to deliver supplies to families in need across the affected area. To help ADRN in its efforts, community members are encouraged to visit adrn.org , click the donate tab and give to Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. People can also contribute from the Austin Community Foundation as well, by visiting this link: https://adrn.org/disaster-relief/hurricaneharvey/ .

For the pets and animals that have also been affected by the hurricane, Vodka for Dog People, Tito’s pet cause program, will donate $10K to Austin Pets Alive !. So far, the local animal shelter has rescued hundreds of animals from affected areas and is in need of support. To support, visit the Austin Pets Alive! website for donation and fostering options.