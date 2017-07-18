Texas Business Etiquette: 5 Tips for Business Travelers

From the rolling hill country ablaze with wildflowers, to the dazzling capital city skyline, to the historic sites of Washington on the Brazos, the Lone Star State boasts numerous natural wonders and cultural gems. Not only a popular destination for sightseeing, Texas also welcomes millions of business travelers of every year. The Texas economy is the second-largest in the U.S., with a GDP of 1.6 trillion USD and over 10% of the 1,000 largest U.S. companies located in major cities. The booming oil industry and widescale manufacturing means big business for companies both nationally and internationally. However, adjusting to Texan culture can be tricky. For some non-natives, our brand of Southern Hospitality and Texas-sized state pride may seem unfamiliar or overwhelming. These five insights will help you feel right at home.