Texas Residents Return Home To Find Devastating Destruction

A week after Hurricane Harvey slammed into the Texas Gulf Coast as a category 4 storm, large swaths of Texas and Louisiana remain inundated with floodwater.

In parts of Houston and other nearby areas, however, the waters have started to recede, and some residents are returning home to begin the emotionally arduous task of cleaning up their belongings.

“This is going to be a massive, massive cleanup process,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said Friday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “People need to understand, this is not going to be a short-term project. This is going to be a multi-year project for Texas to be able to dig out of this catastrophe.”

Below, a look at some sobering images of Texans’ early efforts to gut homes and toss out flood-damaged property.