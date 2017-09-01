U.S. NEWS
Texas Residents Return Home To Find Devastating Destruction

By Damon Dahlen , Chris D'Angelo

A week after Hurricane Harvey slammed into the Texas Gulf Coast as a category 4 storm, large swaths of Texas and Louisiana remain inundated with floodwater. 

In parts of Houston and other nearby areas, however, the waters have started to recede, and some residents are returning home to begin the emotionally arduous task of cleaning up their belongings. 

This is going to be a massive, massive cleanup process,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said Friday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “People need to understand, this is not going to be a short-term project. This is going to be a multi-year project for Texas to be able to dig out of this catastrophe.”

Below, a look at some sobering images of Texans’ early efforts to gut homes and toss out flood-damaged property.

  • Scott Olson / Getty Images
    People begin cleaning up the damage to their homes after torrential rains caused widespread flooding during Hurricane Harvey.
  • Win McNamee / Getty Images
    A Dickinson resident hugs a friend who came to help her remove possessions damaged due to flooding.
  • BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty Images
    Floodwaters have receded from this home, but the damage is done.
  • MARK RALSTON / Getty Images
    Family members remove debris and damaged items from their father's home.
  • Scott Olson / Getty Images
    Volunteers from Performance Contractors help co-worker Cornell Beasley clear up the damage to his home.
  • Scott Olson / Getty Images
    People in face masks begin cleaning out their property.
  • Icon Sportswire / Getty Images
    Books, furniture and other belongings are set to dry outside.
  • Carlos Barria / Reuters
    Lorenzo Salina helps a neighbor remove damaged walls.
  • Scott Olson / Getty Images
    Volunteers and students from C.E. King High School help to clean up the school.
  • Scott Olson / Getty Images
    Debris and possessions are piled at the curb.
  • Win McNamee / Getty Images
    Bryan Parson (left), Chris Gaspard (center) and Derek Pelt (right) remove ruined items from Parson's home.
  • Scott Olson / Getty Images
    Volunteers place water damaged school furniture and text books on the front lawn of C.E. King High School.
  • Scott Olson / Getty Images
    Lillie Roberts talks with family members on the phone as contractor Jerry Garza begins the process of repairing her home.
  • Scott Olson / Getty Images
    Cornell Beasley joins other residents as they dry and toss out their possessions.
  • BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty Images
    Furniture that was destroyed in the flood is piled on the side of the street.
  • BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty Images
    A man power-washes the driveway of his once flooded home.
  • Icon Sportswire / Getty Images
    Stacey House holds up her daughter's volleyball portrait, which was damaged during the hurricane.
  • Carlos Barria / Reuters
    Willy Coronado helps a neighbor to clean a house.
  • EMILY KASK / Getty Images
    Missy Givens inspects the water level in her home.
  • BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty Images
    People try to repair a truck that was submerged in floodwater.
  • Win McNamee / Getty Images
    Derek Pelt removes a wall at his friend Bryan Parson's house.
  • Scott Olson / Getty Images
    People on cleanup duty look around a damaged property.

