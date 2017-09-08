Texas Mom Fights Ex Wife For Access To Daughter

Most parents could not imagine the emotional and psychological pain that a Texas mom is enduring, allegedly at the hands of her estranged wife.

Christina Wren has allegedly not seen the couple’s three and a half year old daughter, Ascher, in almost three years. According to Wren, her estranged wife has actively separated the two.

Even today, Wren has difficulty talking about her separation from her daughter.

“Over the last few years, I’ve conditioned myself to focus on the legal aspect of my case, for my own self-preservation,” she wrote to me after our phone conversation. “I have to admit: I fell apart after our chat.”

I did, too.

Wren and Rebecca, both 34, were married in Connecticut, before same-sex marriage was legal in their home state of Texas.

“We never felt any obligation to get married,” Wren recalled by phone. “We’d been together for years, and we didn’t foresee any issues coming up. But after chatting with our families, and as we had the intention of starting a family of our own, we decided to get married in Connecticut.”

After their wedding in March of 2011, the happy couple had what Wren called “a big gay wedding” with their family and friends in December back home in Texas. Soon afterward, they bought a house together and began the process of conceiving their first child via anonymous donor sperm and Rebecca’s egg. After months of costly fertility treatments, Rebecca conceived Ascher in 2013.

Five months later, the “happy couple” found themselves not so happy, and they decided to separate. Wren remained in the home the couple had purchased together. According to Wren, she and Rebecca remained mutually active in supporting their unborn daughter. Wren says she went to all but one of their prenatal visits, and to all of Ascher’s pediatric visits for the first nine months of her life. Wren also says she bought both Rebecca and Ascher “…everything they needed..” during those months.

“We were both actively involved in our relationship with our daughter,” Wren said.

In October of 2014, after a birthday dinner for Wren at her home with Rebecca, Wren’s mother, and Ascher, Rebecca suggested that they sell the home Wren was living in. The large home was a financial drain on both parents, and Rebecca suggested that each could use the money they would have received from its sale. Wren was open to that, and suggested that they also draft a formal agreement regarding custody of Ascher.

That’s when, shall we say, stuff hit the fan.

“Rebecca got very upset,” Wren recalled, “and said that our daughter wasn’t to be divided, that she wasn’t mine, that she never intended for her to be mine, and that I’d never see her again.”

Rebecca has kept that promise, Wren says, and she has the power to do so. She is Ascher’s biological mother, and as such, in Texas, has 100% control over Ascher’s care — or at least that has been the prevailing argument to-date. After marriage equality was established in June of 2015, Wren filed for divorce from Rebecca along with a petition to allow her access to Ascher.

“I had no choice but to file for divorce,” Wren emotionally shared. “Even with the problems we were having, I probably would have never filed for divorce it it wasn’t the only chance I had of seeing my daughter.”

As Wren did not legally adopt Ascher during the marriage, she is engulfed in a legal battle to prove her parentage, which Rebecca disputes. A Texas judge has dismissed Wren’s initial appeal, arguing that the Texas Family Code (TFC) addresses only opposite sex couples. The US Supreme Court’s ruling on Obergefell v Hodges, which established marriage equality, required a gender-neutral interpretation of the assumption that children born during a marriage belong equally to both parents, but the state of Texas has to-date refused to apply a gender-neutral interpretation to the TFC regarding Wren’s case.

Wren had difficulty conveying the degree and extent of her broken heart.

“Forgive my inability to talk,” Wren said, choking through the first of many tears. “It’s been a fucking nightmare. It’s a strange and horrible feeling that I would never wish on anybody. It’s almost like Ascher is dead and I’ve been grieving her. She lives 15 minutes from me and I can’t see her and I can’t touch her and I can’t smell her. I can feel her arms around me, but she’s gone. I feel broken.”

Wren has amassed a massive $81,000 legal bill in her fight to regain access to her daughter. In order to continue her fight with her current attorneys, she has to pay that bill. At press time, Wren’s gofundme.com campaign had raised $6,600.

According to some legal experts, someone in Wren’s position should have a fairly strong case to defend. However, Denise Brogan-Kator, Chief Policy Officer for Family Equality Council had specific, pointed advice for same-sex couples who are thinking of having children, independent of their marital status.

“We always strongly recommend that same sex couples cross adopt their children even if both of their names are on the birth certificate,” Brogan-Kator said. “There are still too many cases like this that occur in various places across the country, too many places where people are trying to undercut marriage equality, and too many laws that try to be based on biology. The one avenue that is rock solid is a court order such as an adoption. We always recommend that people adopt, or in the case of IVF in many states you can get a pre-birth order which names both parents as legal parents and requires the state to put both parents names on the birth certificate at the time of birth.”

Having learned this, one wonders whether Wren considered adopting Ashcer at any point prior to her separation with Rebecca.

“Though this sounds naive now, I didn't think that I needed to adopt Ascher, given that Rebecca and I were legally married, and Ascher was ours,” Wren reflected. “Also, never in my wildest nightmare could I have ever imagined that Rebecca would even consider, much less be capable of doing what she has done.”

While Brogan-Kator would not speak about specifics of Wren’s case, as it is currently being litigated, she shared her general thoughts about it.

“In every state, there is a law called the Marital Presumption, which says that the husband of a woman giving birth should be listed on the child’s birth certificate, generally regardless of any biological connection. It’s one of the benefits of marriage. The Supreme Court recently decided on a case called Pavan v Smith, reiterating the language in the Obergefell decision that implemented marriage equality nationwide. The decision said that birth certificates, among other benefits, rights and privileges of marriage are part of the benefits of marriage that are granted by marriage equality. It is pretty clear that the Marital Presumption is one of those benefits.”

“In most states where the Marital Presumption has been litigated, the courts have said that it must be applied equally to the wife of the woman giving birth. So it seems to me that if a couple were married at the time of giving birth, the wife is a legal parent.”

As Wren and I wrapped up our very emotional morning together, my final question prompted tears before I had finished asking it: is Wren ready to face the fact that she may not be able to continue her legal battle, and may never see her daughter again?

“It’s a terrifying potential outcome, but yes, I’ve thought about it,” Wren sobbed. “The possibility of never seeing her again makes me sick. But this is MY daughter, and I have to fight for her. She may not be mine biologically, but she is my daughter.”

“If I were in any other state, even those that aren’t known for being terribly open minded, I’d have a better chance. But despite the odds, I have to fight. If I give up, it’s over. I have no choice but to keep going. I have to, until I get stopped.”

This article was first published in Gay Parent Magazine.