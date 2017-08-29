Finally, Some Good News Out Of Texas

All 15 residents of the La Vita Bella assisted living facility in Dickinson, Texas, are now safe and dry, thanks to an evacuation this weekend hurried along by a viral Twitter photo of them stranded in rising water.

The happy ending after all pic.twitter.com/W7eYtEBXIX — Timothy J. McIntosh (@DividendsMGR) August 29, 2017

And, yes, “Bozo” the cat, also seen in the viral photo, made it out safely as well:

Another happy ending; Bozo was saved as well. Before the storm picture on chair at the nursing home and after the storm picture at the house pic.twitter.com/mMzGp184mj — Timothy J. McIntosh (@DividendsMGR) August 29, 2017

Just days earlier, the ladies sat stuck in the assisted living home as waters from Hurricane Harvey flooded the facility, inching up past residents’ chests.

Trudy Lampson, the owner of La Vita Bella, sent a photo of the facility’s submerged living room to her son-in-law Timothy McIntosh. McIntosh tweeted it, along with a call for help, and it proceeded to go viral:

La vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson Texas is almost underwater with nursing home patients pic.twitter.com/oCNkrgoRZY — Timothy J. McIntosh (@DividendsMGR) August 27, 2017

Despite the clear potential for disaster, Lampson told the Galveston County Daily News the group was in pretty high spirits at the time.

“My ladies actually were really good,” Lampson told the paper. “It was happy. It was funny. You had to laugh, because if you didn’t laugh you’d have to stand there and cry.”