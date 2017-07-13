It’s important that you understand one fundamental concept: More often than not, the only thing separating you from acquiring your next deal is competition. You have to remember, there are always going to be homes for sale; that’s never the issue. The real concern most investors have, and rightfully so, is whether or not they can find real estate deals before everyone else does. After all, what is a great investor, if not for someone that can get the right deals in a competitive landscape?

It’s worth noting, however, that the industry’s most prolific investors know what it takes to land a good deal in today’s fast-paced market. They are more than aware of the requirements that will be asked of today’s entrepreneurs, and there is no reason you should be left out in the dark, especially when finding a deal isn’t as hard as people make it out to be.

I am convinced that there are several strategies investors must use if they want to make the prospects of finding their next deal a little easier, not the least of which include those I outline below. With that in mind, I encourage you to keep reading if you want to increase your chances of landing your first, or even thirtieth.

1. Speed Of Implementation

There’s no doubt about it: real estate investing has seen an exponential spike in activity over the course of the last decade. Nearly 10 years removed from the onset of the Great Recession, the housing landscape is officially ripe with opportunity, and investors of every level are more than aware of the opportunities that await. And while we have seen competition tapper over the last year (the number of homes flipped by investors dropped to its lowest level in the first quarter of this year since the first quarter of 2015), 43,615 single-family homes and condos were flipped in the first three months of 2017 — that’s nothing to scoff at.

Despite the number of flipped homes dropping to a two-year low, the data still suggests that there are a great deal of investors making waves. That means one thing, and one thing only: more people will be vying for the same properties you intend to acquire. It’s worth noting, however, that the presence of more competition isn’t a reason to give up. If for nothing else, there is an easy way to stay ahead of the competition and tip the scales in your favor: increase the speed in which you take action. Consequently, your speed of implementation on a respective deal is quite often one of the only things that can objectively set you apart from the competition — if not the only thing. More often than not, sellers are more inclined to favor the offers that come across the table first.

And therein lies one of the simplest ways to increase your chances of landing a deal: be the first one on the scene. In beating everyone else to a subject property, you inherently gain an advantage over the completion that is likely just a few steps behind you, but that advantage can’t be underestimated. Even if you are able to submit an offer just a few minutes before, you stand to increase your odds of entertaining the deal exponentially. At the very least, you will be at the forefront of the seller’s mind. What more could you ask for as a real estate investor?

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention a significant caveat that has become ubiquitous with such a proactive decisiveness: a distinct lack of due diligence. I want to make it abundantly clear: You should strive to be the first offer, but not at the cost of ignoring due diligence. The ramifications of buying an investment property you don’t know everything about could be devastating and wide reaching. That said, you need to walk a fine line. Be decisive in your decision making, but don’t ignore due diligence. Only once you are fully aware of the property and all of its nuances can I recommend moving forward with a purchase. Just make sure you conduct research at a reasonable pace. And, above all, don’t procrastinate. The sooner you can uncover the required data on a property, the sooner you can make the offer. So the next time you go to make an offer, exercise a speed of implementation that is second to none, but do so with informed decisions.

2. Cash Is King

As I previously alluded to, your only chances of landing a deal in today’s competitive marketplace is to give yourself an advantage over the rest of the field. And, as it turns out, there is more than one way to do so than exercising fast, decisive decision making. In addition to being the first one on the scene, seller’s are much more likely to favor an offer made in cash as opposed to one that falls subject to ambiguous lending guidelines. If for nothing else, an all cash offer has fewer questions attached to it. While loans have become synonymous with today’s most common options for buying a home, they are not without their concern. Namely, the threat of not coming through at the eleventh hour. It’s entirely possible for a loan to appear all but certain, only to find out that the borrower isn’t qualified to receive the capital necessary to buy the home in question. In fact, far too many prospective buyers have lost out on their dream home because the loan they thought they received approval for failed to come through.

It’s worth noting, however, that such a scenario is just as bad for the seller as it is for the buyer. Think about it: sellers are often on a time crunch that is dependent on a transaction that as is profitable as it is timely. In fact, there is no reason to believe sellers aren’t more motivated to close deals than buyers. The least you can do as a real estate investor is to give them the peace of mind they deserve. That said, you can significantly reduce the risk of pulling out of a deal at the last minute by offering cash at the closing table.

In addition to all but eliminating the possibility of poor choices from ruining a deal, cash can simultaneously highlight your seriousness as a buyer and speed up the process — two factors that are invaluable to today’s sellers. For starters, cash lends itself to my previous point: speed of implementation. At the very least, cash will remove the often-cumbersome “middleman” and facilitate a faster transaction. But, perhaps even more importantly, cash may even be able to elicit a discount from said seller. In fact, some sellers covet cash so much that they are willing to knock off a couple of bucks for the opportunity to avoid dealing with banks and traditional lenders. It’s the very definition of a win-win. The seller is awarded peace of mind and you are ultimately placed at the top of their list. So the next time you go to land your next deal, don’t forget to bring the right amount of cash.

3. Refine Your Search Criteria

It has been said that the investor makes the house, and for good reason: today’s most prolific investors are master craftsman. It’s entirely possible for savvy veterans to turn dilapidated dwellings into modern marvels. But don’t forget that there are at least two sides to every coin. For just as easily as an investor can determine the outcome of a deal, so too can the property itself. In other words, in searching for your next deal, you must pay special considerations to the physical attributes of a property, for they will play a huge role in how you proceed to rehab it. If for nothing else, investors must work within in the parameters the home is willing to give them. That said, there are distinct characteristics associated with individual properties that can actually work in your favor when it comes to acquiring a deal.

In fact, more often than not, the worse off a property is, the easier it should be to get it under contract. Consider the alternative: pristine homes are often the center of attention in a market as competitive as today’s. So in order to give yourself the best odds at buying a home to rehab, why not start looking at the properties most are more inclined to pass on? There is no better way, at least as far as I am concerned, to significantly reduce the amount of competition you will encounter.

If reducing the amount of competition you will face wasn’t enough, it’s safe to assume unkempt homes will come at a discount. Again, what more could an investor ask for? In scouring properties for sale, targeting those in poor condition can actually work in your favor. While many see a lot of hard work and potential obstacles, I see nothing but dollar signs. Certainly those homes that require more work will also demand more of an investment on your end, but they can often be had at a discount that offsets the amount of money it will cost to rehab.