Thank You America!

When you can wake up in the morning to the sound of birds chirping rather than bombs exploding

When you can open your front door cause you actually live in a home where there IS a front door rather than a sheet covering the opening of your hut

When you can stand on a street corner and openly criticize your leaders without fear of being jailed or worse

When you can grow up to be anything you dream for yourself

Then you my friend are already luckier than millions of others who would give nearly everything to stand in your shoes

Of course we are flawed Of course there are improvements still needed Nevertheless may gratitude prevail