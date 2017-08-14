Thank You! - An open letter to the person who taught us what we needed to learn

A massive thank you to the person who broke me, who tore me down and spat me out. The person who over-promised and under delivered, who lied, kept secrets and put everything else above me…

This is exactly how I started my letter of thanks just 3 months ago, when I was not ready to take ownership of my learnings, when I was still unsure how to jump into the drivers seat of my life.

So today I write a letter with zero anger, zero expectation, just the necessity to finally release the only thing left I feel I need to do.

So Thank You!

For everything,

Thank You for Letting me go, for allowing me to live my dream, to find new opportunities, and to make new friendships and relationships.

Thank you for calling me a crazy Psycho, It taught me that often people who do not know themselves well will project the things they see in themselves as the behaviour of others. It taught me, It’s not about me at all.

Thank You for NOT knowing how to love me for who I am – It taught me I need to love myself first, and that in turn taught me exactly what I did want when it came to love and being in a relationship.

Thank You for asking me to change my image, I learnt about fashion, because I am actually quite cute when I choose not to look like a dishevelled mess.

Thank you for lying blatantly or through omission it taught me that I have a value system, and that there are going to be people that do not align with that, and that is not my burden.

You taught me what love is not, and that my intuition is not wrong. I learnt to be emotionally independent and how to love fiercely. Thank You for giving me the opportunity to learn that the only person I am responsible for is ME – How I act, How I respond and Exactly what I will and will not accept.

Thank You for allowing me the opportunity to reassess my life, my goals, and my dreams, and for allowing me the opportunity to actually work towards all of these.