 Thank you, GOP.

Credit should be given where credit is due. So, here goes a big shoutout to the Republican Party: Thank you! Your bumbling, mean-spirited attempt at repealing and replacing Obamacare has brought the nation closer to true healthcare reform. Thanks to the GOP, America will enact, eventually, a single-payer national healthcare system in line with those of most of the developed world.

A Pew Research Center poll, released late last month, shows that 33 percent of the public now favors a single-payer approach to health insurance, up five points from a similar poll in January and 12 points since December 2014. The poll was conducted before Senate Republicans released their healthcare plan, which would rob more than 20-million Americans of health insurance, but after the House adopted a similar proposal. The numbers favoring a single-payer revamping of the healthcare system likely will go up if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell continues to try to ram his unpopular Obamacare repeal and replacement through the Senate.

Other numbers from the Pew poll further indicate that Americans are moving closer to favoring a single-payer system. Sixty percent, for example, believe the federal government is responsible for providing healthcare coverage for everyone. Even most of those who do not think healthcare is the responsibility of the federal government — currently 33 percent — remain convinced that national programs like Medicare and Medicaid should continue. Only five percent of Americans say the government should withdraw fully from providing health insurance.

Republican attempts to eviscerate Medicaid may be having the opposite effect of what the GOP intends, instead convincing people that government should be involved in health insurance. One of the byproducts of the current debate has been the education of many about the size and functions of Medicaid. Many Americans are learning for the first time that Medicaid insures 74-million people, roughly 20 percent of the population. Not all of those on Medicaid are poor; 20 percent of Medicaid spending covers long-term care, such as nursing homes. Millions of Americans in need of long-term care — many of whom are middle class — utilize this Medicaid benefit, which often is not provided by private health insurance and becomes necessary when private savings are exhausted.

Currently, there are 44-million — about 15 percent of the population — enrollees in Medicare (the number is expected to rise to 79-million in 2030). Adding Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries (and subtracting for some overlap) reveals that about one-in-three Americans receive some form of government health insurance. With so many people already insured by the federal government — and the number will rise as the population ages — it may make more sense to more people to simply insure everyone.

Obamacare — which was unpopular at first and became more so after a rocky start — is now favored by a majority of the population, and it far outpolls the GOP repeal plans. Obamacare has problems, but congressional Republicans — who have promised for seven years to repeal it — have forgotten an important lesson: Major social legislation may be difficult to enact and often is unpopular at first, but once in place, it becomes even harder to scale back or elminate. Social Security and Medicare are not going away, and neither is some form of government-guaranteed health insurance. Even Donald Trump understood this during the campaign when he repeatedly promised universal coverage. (Of course, once in office, Trump has retreated. No surprise there, as Trump has no fixed principles.)

The current hybrid health insurance system — based on private insurance buttressed by the individual mandate and government subsidies — has problems. Many insurance companies are finding that too many sick and not enough healthy people have bought into the system, causing premiums to spike. The Trump administration could stabilize the markets through more generous subsidies and guaranteeing insurers payment if their risk pools are worse than expected. Congress could add a public option for those who want one. But, do not expect Trump or Congress to act in such ways soon.

There are limited ways to provide health insurance. One system would be to rely on private insurance subsidized by employers, a system used in the United States from the end of World War II until Obamacare went into effect. Unfortunately, that system always left millions uninsured and would leave even more without coverage in the future as medical care becomes more expensive and fewer employers are willing (or, perhaps, able) to provide the benefit.

Alternatively, Congress could enact a conservative healthcare system in which private insurers provide coverage through federally run exchanges. Everyone is encouraged to buy into the system through an individual mandate with penalties levied — call it a tax or a fee — on those who try to game the system by not purchasing health insurance until they are sick. The federal government would help those who cannot afford expensive insurance by providing subsidies to middle-class workers and expanding Medicaid to cover the working poor. Everyone is familiar with this system: It is called Obamacare, and it used to be the favorite mode of health insurance reform for Republicans, until Barack Obama co-opted it.

Since the current iteration of Republicans are hellbent on repealing Obamacare, that leaves only the third alternative for health insurance: Single payer. While most of the world’s countries are too poor to establish healthcare systems, various versions of single payer exist in the industrialized world. The systems range from the British model — healthcare is provided to all citizens by the government through tax payments — to the Canadian version — private-sector providers are paid by a government-run insurance program into which everyone pays.

The United States, having tried employer-subsidized insurance and a hybrid system, is creeping toward joining the rest of the developed world. Since Republicans in Congress are unwilling to work with Democrats to improve Obamacare, many Americans are becoming convinced of the necessity of a single-payer system. Such a development is inevitable, and Republican recalcitrance is only hastening it.