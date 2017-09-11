Thanks Sharon Osbourne, But Kim Kardashian Is Nobody's 'Ho'

Let this history books show that dragging Kim Kardashian for taking nude photos never ends well.

A week after Sharon Osbourne came for the reality TV star’s feminist credibilities, Kardashian has clapped back and then some, calling Osbourne’s criticisms “stupid” and “ridiculous.”

“First of all, I think she said I said a quote about, ‘I post nude photos in the name of feminism.’ Never said that. So I think when people misquote you and then comment, it just sounds ridiculous,” Kardashian told E! News. “I post nude photos because I like how I look and I feel proud when I’ve lost all this baby weight and I post it because I feel like posting it and I feel powerful.”

“But I’ve never been like the ‘free the nipple’ kind of girl so ... if I post a photo, I post it because I like how I look,” she continued. “So she kind of misquoted me on that and I thought it just looked really, like stupid.”

Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images Sharon Osbourne, Leah Remini, Kelly Osbourne and Kim Kardashian pose together at the 19th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation in 2011.

Osbourne recently called out Kardashian for masking her tendency to go nude for the camera as an exercise in feminism in an interview with The Telegraph, making some pretty low blows at the reality star’s expense.

“Kim says she’s doing everything in the name of feminism, but that’s not feminism! Those girls live off their bodies, half of L.A. has been through them and everything they do from the sex tape to the plastic see-through dresses and the gym wear is about sex, not female progress,” Osbourne said.

“God bless them. If Kim wants to show off her body, fine. But that’s not feminism, that’s being a ho. And there’s nothing wrong with being a ho, but always remember what you are.”

Her comments were particularly eye-roll worthy given how Osbourne posted a nude selfie in solidarity with Kardashian in 2016, writing that she was “inspired” by her, with the hashtag “liberated.”

A post shared by Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne) on Mar 9, 2016 at 10:23am PST