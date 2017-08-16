Thankyouverymuch For Nothing: Elvis Estate Treats Fans of The King Like Peasants

It’s a crime that the Elvis Presley estate is charging fans $28.75 to walk past his grave this year in the annual Aug. 16 Candlelight Vigil.

Yeah, it’s a business, and yeah, the estate has to pay for that $45 million Elvis Presley’s Memphis complex across the road from Graceland.

But I’ve been to a couple of those Candlelight Vigils, where fans walk up the driveway and around past the graves of Elvis, Jesse Garon, Gladys and Vernon.

It’s one of the purest rituals of affection I’ve seen in the celebrity/music game, which as we all know can be saturated in cynicism.

Shake your head at the unashamed commercialism Elvis has spawned in the 40 years since his death. Chuckle over Elvis wine and the peanut butter and banana sandwiches. Smile broadly at the mention of “Vegas” or “jumpsuit.” Giggle over the Jungle Room. If you’re past 50 you can probably say “Thankyouverymuch” as a single Elvis word.

None of that has any connection to the Candlelight Vigil. Standing across Elvis Presley Boulevard as twilight fades into darkness, watching the parade of human fireflies for six, seven, eight hours, speaks to something far more indelible.

Like the way music becomes as much a part of our life as blue eyes or a whimsical smile.

Half a million fans will visit Graceland this year. The estate figures 30,000-50,000 of them will light a candle and make the walk.

A crowd that size will have a lot of different reasons for being there, but the common thread is that Elvis and Elvis’s music meant something to them. Marking the anniversary of his death by bringing a symbol of life to his final resting place very likely feels like the closest they will come to a personal hail, farewell and thank you.

Making them pay to stand in line for hours and take this walk seems small.

Less tangible but equally significant, it diminishes the value of the vigil. When you buy a ticket for anything, it becomes a business transaction. The Candlelight Vigil has always been one of the few Elvis events in Memphis that pointedly is not that.