"That Bastard Kushner..."

The title of this post says it all, as if a springboard to events and ideaologies that must be pushed back into hell. The title is part of what was stated by a racist, bigoted White supremacist that has gone viral on social media. What then followed was questioning how Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, could have married (the “beautiful”) Ivanka, his wife.

The title is thus but in microcosm to what has transpired in the last 72 hours blessed by a president that lost his moral compass, though it is doubtful he ever had one. Much has been written, and no doubt will be written, about Trump’s tirade yesterday in the lobby of his gold-filled NYC Trump Tower, with minorities used as “props” flanking him, two men of the Jewish faith [of which I am also one] and a Chinese American that happens to be the wife of the the Senate Majority Leader. In the wings was a 4-star Marine general, Chief-of-Staff that hung his head low, no doubt in disgust, as he listened to the words of a boss that has gone off the rails into the underworld.

We are all wringing our hands, and waiting for more elected officials, particularly Republicans, to come forward to denounce the hatred, bigotry and utter racism now clearly endorsed by their leader, Donald John Trump. We are waiting for those in this administration to step down, as we have seen corporate titans do from the manufacturing council. And the Vice President has all the while remained silent; is his tail still between his legs? Concomitantly, no American that lives in America should in any way be proud of, nor tolerate, a chief executive that not only has his facts wrong about what transpired in Charlottesville over the weekend, but in his heart believes that Nazis, nazi sympathizers, white supremacist groups, the K-K-K and other hate groups are standard fare now for our country. Again, we also see that a president has been told that his very own flesh and blood has married a person because of his religion that is below other (white) citizens, a “bastard”; that his daughter who converted to this faith is, by association and religion certainly, also scum. And this is not to even mention his grandchildren that are of the Jewish faith. With Trump, have we become Nazi Germany reincarnated, or have we not learned from history about the 6 million Jews that perished, in addition to all those others of other faiths that were put to death under the Nazi swastika?

But what of ordinary Americans? What should we do? What can we do? There are only three options: physical action lawfully carried out; speaking out in a lawful manner; or putting our thoughts down with the written word. This post, while not earth shattering, is this one American’s contribution.

In the end, however, we need a solution, or certainly a resolution, to what is ailing this country, like chemotherapy or radiation for a cancer that has invaded our collective body. All roads lead to removing Trump from office, since he will not change, won’t change, and apologies will never be forthcoming from the guy. He is our cancer. There are only two lawful avenues to do this: use of the 25th Amendment because Trump has shown himself to be unfit for office, or impeachment proceedings leading to his impeachment. The latter, of course, is dependent on what the special counsel, Robert Mueller, and his band of prosecutors uncover. Until that day arrives, or the Congress uses the 25th Amendment, what that racist, bigot described atop this post and quoted in the tile should have said is,