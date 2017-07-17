That Church Life With Teresa B. Howell

Teresa B. Howell’s “That Church Life” spins a tale of drama, suspense, romance and tragedy that invites readers to explore the universal intrigue of what lies at the core of the good and not-so-good realities of life in the church

Teresa B. Howell is an Educator residing in Durham, NC. Originally from Boston, Mass. She decided to make her literary appearance in 2015, after years of writing personal journals and songs that she kept solely to herself. In July of 2015 she stepped out boldly on faith to make use of her pen for everyone to read.

Teresa kept a journal to grieve her grandmother’s death, that uncovered a passion for writing which she poured into her thought-provoking debut novel, “That Church Life.” This book has gained the new author early recognition in the genre of Christian fiction and on the bestsellers reader lists for psychological mystery and suspense. This is the first project released by Howell’s independent publishing company, Walking in Victory International.

Bestselling Author Teresa Howell interviewed on Virginia This Morning

“That Church Life” chronicles the lives of three childhood friends who reconnect years later through church and personal interaction as three distinctly different women. Amid drama, suspense, romance and tragedy, the story-line reveals how their lives while apart impacts their perspective as they endure everything from relationship crises and drug addiction to murder. They must learn to have faith,“that God will take care of your issues as you go through life’s drama,” said Howell, who “grew up in the church,” witnessing good and not-so-good, from the pews to the pulpit.

That Church Life by Teresa B. Howell

Teresa will continue to formulate creative and intriguing novels to provide page turners and eye openers for her readers.Teresa B. Howell the Author has proven herself to be a creative, unique writer of fiction Christian romance and suspense.

Her novels are distributed through Ingram, Baker & Taylor, & Walking In Victory International. You can also find her titles in bookstores such as Wal-Mart, Barnes & Noble, Smashwords, iBooks, Amazon, Noook, Kobo, and many more platforms.