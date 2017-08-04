That Time My Daughter Said Way Too Much to the Mayor

My daughter and the mayor of our town get along splendidly. He’s a really nice guy. He bought Girl Scout cookies from her this year.

She paid a visit to his office to deliver them and he went out of his way to admire the patches on her vest. She was telling him about the various badges she’d earned. Without thinking, I chimed in that the “park cleanup” badge was for cleaning one of the local parks after a bad windstorm.

The reason I say “without thinking” is that the park cleanup was a learning experience in more ways than one. There were some used condoms strewn around and I hadn’t anticipated having to explain those. She’d talked about it to anyone who would listen for several weeks afterward. But it was behind us and I didn’t mean to jog her memory.

I practically saw the lightbulb over her head. “Oh, yeah! And it was so gross! There were…”

My blood ran cold. Oh god, I thought, she’s about to tell the mayor about the condoms. I wished I’d never told her the word for them. I wished they’d never come to her attention. I wished I’d shouted, “WHAT’S THAT OVER THERE?!?!” and pointed off to a far corner of the playground as I made the disgusting evidence disappear from view.

I shook my head and made a noise that I hoped was imperceptible but probably wasn’t. My daughter’s view shifted from the mayor to me and her brow furrowed as she finished her sentence: “…actual dirty diapers all over the place.”

My blood pressure fell back within normal range.

“And there was something even grosser than that! There were…”

Again I shook my head and made a noise. He must have thought I was crazy.

My daughter glanced at me as if puzzled. “…cans of soup that still looked like they had soup in them. I mean, it was disgusting.”

…have you ever heard one of those songs where every verse sounds like it’s going to end in a naughty word, but then the line abruptly switches gears and it goes off in a different direction instead? (Like this: Miss Susie ) Well, that’s how the conversation went. It took years off my life.

I didn’t run away, but I was prepared to.

When we got home, I asked her if she’d done that on purpose. She said she didn’t know what I was talking about.