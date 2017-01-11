That #TrumpPressConference Table Was So STACKED, Trump Fell In Love With It

Many words came to mind in the midst of watching Donald Trump’s press conference on Wednesday. Words like “Gah!” and “Huh?” and [audible gag].
But while people were focused on pesky, unimportant things like conflicts of interest and ethics, they completely missed the love story that happened right before their very eyes.
It involved Trump, a table full of stacked papers and folders ... and a fiery lust.
