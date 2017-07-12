'That's a really good question.' I beg to differ.

Have you ever noticed that almost everyone who is being interviewed whether it be a question for an entertainment show or magazine or job ot about the book you just wrote, the responder always starts with ‘That’s a really good question....’ Really? Is what I want to know a ‘really good question? or What color is your child’s room painted? I’d say that is fair question, but not groundbreaking. How about ‘how old were you when you started shaving?’ I put that in the poor, boring column. But all get the same response thanks to a couple of management consulting firms who train their way too high cost consultants to always start telling the client that they have asked a good question - thus making them think that you value and respect their opinion when nothing is usually further from the truth. The consultants from McKinsey are the most callously guilty practitioners of this method. Those who once worked for the former Anderson Consulting were close behind, and many of them now work for McKinsey. Working for - no even qualifying for an interview with the big Mc, as our growing community of their detractors calls it, is an ordeal. Then there is this insanely demeaning interview process that is designed to demoralize anyone not taken into the fold. Now those who do make the cut - they are told time after time that they control things when it comes to a client relationship because they are the superior intellect in the room, as it were.

I recently, despite my counsel to not seek their employ, watched two of the brightest and most genuine people I know at CalTech go through that process. There is substantial financial gain and security to be had by working for the Mc, but at what cost to one’s soul. Thankfully, both, although they made it to the final interview, were judged not what McKinsey was looking for. I was much happier about this than were they, but I must congratulate the HR people at the Mc for not taking these poor souls in. Of course, it cost both of them days and nights of agonizing, which I reminded them is being caused by the very company for whom you wish to work. Enough ragging on the Mc and back to the initial question.