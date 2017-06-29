That's my Jam!

It's Black Music Month! In 1979, then President Jimmy Carter announced that June was the official month to recognize and honor Black music. Similar to many great achievements in the United States, Black people heavily influenced most genres of music we listen to today. Celebrating Black music is an economic justice initiative we can all support.

Although Black music generates, millions, and likely billions of dollars each year, Black people often don't get the credit for their artistic contributions. And this can lead to fewer dollars in the Black community if non-Black people are paid for the trailblazing sounds that come Black people instead of the original source. Indeed, the original Black Music Month initiative was an economic initiative to keep dollars in the Black community. Together Restoring Economic Empowerment created a list with some of the members’ fave songs. So let's take a few moments to appreciate Black people's amazing talent and pioneering sounds and voices in the music industry.