That’s So Textbook: Students’ Shrinking Attention Spans

Print maintains a powerful connection to student productivity, even in the most digitally-savvy classrooms

Do you ever wonder what it’s like to be a student in today’s constantly connected digital world?

One thing is certain: technology is rapidly and drastically changing the classroom experience. At least 50 percent of educational materials will be digital within the next three years, a survey of K-12 IT leaders conducted by the Consortium for School Networking finds.

Yet as classroom activities, textbooks and homework transition to convenient, online platforms, some students may find that the temptation to check news, browse social media and chat with friends is stronger than ever before.

Perhaps this isn’t hard to imagine. The news continues to tell us that our attention spans are getting shorter and our reliance on electronic devices is creating a generation of multi-taskers who have a hard time focusing and actually getting things, well, done. So, how do we combat distraction in the classroom while leveraging the convenience of new online offerings?

Fortunately, many students have already figured this out. Despite the omnipresence of high-tech gadgets and electronic devices, most students still prefer ink and paper when it comes to achieving their educational goals.

According to Paper and Productive Learning: The Third Annual Back-to-School Report from the Paper and Packaging Board, print continues to maintain a powerful connection with students and their productivity, even in the most digitally-savvy classrooms.

Here are a few ways print benefits education, and how publishers can continue to support learning minds in a digital age:

Acing a University Test

To make information stick when it counts, print is the preferred and recommended way to go. When college students were asked about preparing for exams, eight in ten said they routinely use printed materials – like handouts, study sheets and printed lecture slides – to help them study, the Paper and Packaging Board found.

Simple production methods now make color and graphics easy, quick and cost-efficient to print on everyday course materials, elevating mundane black-and-white worksheets with a sensory experience to help drive key facts and learnings.

Additionally, in a survey of college students for VitalSource, a provider of digital learning materials, participants were asked about the role technology plays in their classrooms and the costs relating to course materials. The majority of students (87 percent) said that digital textbooks were only worth the money if they could be viewed offline.

Bundling digital textbooks with the option to purchase physical copies is possible and commonplace with the rise of on-demand printing. With shorter in-time runs, publishers are able to produce books on an as-needed basis. This allows publishers to meet the demand without wasting money and material.

Hard Copy Makes Reading Easier

As any current or former student knows, there are already a slew of distractions and stressors competing for your attention in and after school. Many students find that reading on devices and screens connected to Wi-Fi makes it too tempting to stray from reading material and browse the Internet, the Paper and Packaging Board survey reports.

Students who read from printed textbooks, however, not only found it easier to concentrate, but were able to retain more information later on. The survey found that an overwhelming majority of students (94 percent) said that reading hard copy is the medium that helps them concentrate the most.

A Richer Reading Experience

Print provides unique benefits that many students still want. Not only are they able to read more quickly and experience less eye fatigue, they also have access to customizable printed textbooks with content that is tailor-made for their courses – often working in tandem with digital mediums to provide an even richer reading experience.

Publishers are noticing, too. Feeling the growing demand for customized content in textbooks and educational course material, many are turning to digital printing options to produce smaller runs – quickly and in color – with greater options for personalization.

Print’s Legacy

We continue to see that the relevance and role of printed resources greatly depends on the purpose of the content and the needs of the audience. While students and educators rapidly embrace new learning tools and technologies, tried-and-true paper materials still have an important place in the curriculum.