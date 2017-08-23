Quora, Contributor A place to share knowledge and better understand the world.

The 1 Thing I Wish I'd Known When I Started My First Job

08/23/2017 09:39 am ET
PeopleImages/Getty Images

What is one thing you wish you knew when starting a new job? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Danielle Kain, Engineer at Quora (2017-present), on Quora:

I wish I knew that everything would be okay.

I started my first full-time job a bit over a month ago. I spent the five or so months between when I accepted the job and when I started the job worrying about whether or not I would be good enough. Whether the company had made a mistake in hiring me.

Even my first couple of weeks at my job, I spent far too much time and energy worrying if I was good enough. Every bug or snafu I encountered turned into a session of self-doubt. It had nothing to with the company or the role I was in— I just didn’t feel qualified.

Some time a couple of weeks in I started to feel confident. I started to act confidently. I wish I could pin point what or when this happened but it was a more gradual process. I had and have an amazing support system that helped me realize that I am good enough even if I’m still learning to accept that. I was encouraged to ask for direct feedback which made me realize that my concerns were unfounded. I had created this whole scenario in my mind that had little to no basis on reality.

Once I started to accept that I was good enough, I started performing better.

As cliche as it may sound, believing in myself was a key step. My attitude shifted from “I can’t do this” to “how can I do this.” Tasks that initially seemed unachievable turned into fun challenges. I stopped worrying about how I could possibly achieve my goals, and started thinking about how I would achieve my stretch goals. I started to push myself out of my comfort zone and areas of expertise into things I knew less well just for the experience. Just for the challenge.

I still have a long way to go. I’m the first, and too quick, to admit that. I still have those moments of self-doubt. But they’re just that, moments, and I’m able to push through them. But I wish I knew that I was good enough. I was enough. I am enough. And I’m thriving.

This question originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world. You can follow Quora on Twitter, Facebook, and Google+. More questions:

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
The 1 Thing I Wish I'd Known When I Started My First Job

CONVERSATIONS