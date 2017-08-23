The 1 Thing I Wish I'd Known When I Started My First Job

What is one thing you wish you knew when starting a new job? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Danielle Kain, Engineer at Quora (2017-present), on Quora:

I wish I knew that everything would be okay.

I started my first full-time job a bit over a month ago. I spent the five or so months between when I accepted the job and when I started the job worrying about whether or not I would be good enough. Whether the company had made a mistake in hiring me.

Even my first couple of weeks at my job, I spent far too much time and energy worrying if I was good enough. Every bug or snafu I encountered turned into a session of self-doubt. It had nothing to with the company or the role I was in— I just didn’t feel qualified.

Some time a couple of weeks in I started to feel confident. I started to act confidently. I wish I could pin point what or when this happened but it was a more gradual process. I had and have an amazing support system that helped me realize that I am good enough even if I’m still learning to accept that. I was encouraged to ask for direct feedback which made me realize that my concerns were unfounded. I had created this whole scenario in my mind that had little to no basis on reality.

Once I started to accept that I was good enough, I started performing better.

As cliche as it may sound, believing in myself was a key step. My attitude shifted from “I can’t do this” to “how can I do this.” Tasks that initially seemed unachievable turned into fun challenges. I stopped worrying about how I could possibly achieve my goals, and started thinking about how I would achieve my stretch goals. I started to push myself out of my comfort zone and areas of expertise into things I knew less well just for the experience. Just for the challenge.

I still have a long way to go. I’m the first, and too quick, to admit that. I still have those moments of self-doubt. But they’re just that, moments, and I’m able to push through them. But I wish I knew that I was good enough. I was enough. I am enough. And I’m thriving.