The 10 Impactful Looks From New York Fashion Week Spring '18

I wasn’t even aware it was New York Fashion Week until a girl told me (with much irritation), “It’s Fashion Week.” A lot of people (like this girl) don’t like Fashion Week. But I like it. It’s so light and empty, like cotton candy. So here are the ten most impactful looks from sugary, fluffy New York Fashion Week Spring ’18.

1

Alok Vaid-Menon / Instagram

Alok Vaid-Menon, a trenchant trans writer and artist, designed and modeled these looks on their Instagram. “i have been disappointed (& bored tbh) by how the turn to *gender-neutral* fashion has been dominated by cisgender people,” Alok wrote. This look is not boring. It is something to wear to wonderful places. The colorful stripes make it suitable for a candy store adventure. And the royal ruffles underneath also make it applicable for appearances at palaces.

2

Lou Dallas / Instagram

I like the dreary tones of this look by Lou Dallas. They’re like sad forest colors. Also, even though I haven’t seen it in a long time, this is probably something someone in the Wizard of Oz could wear.

3

Yannis Vlamos / Indigital.tv

This Tom Ford look is good for the forthcoming ecocide. Say you are running from an earthquake, a tsunami, a nuclear meltdown, or a hurricane. And the only way you can survive is by leaping into a giant pool of yet-to-be contaminated water. Well, with this look, all you have to do is drop your bag, pull off your pants, flick off your flats, and, abracadabra, you’re in your bathing suit. Mobility will be most important as extreme weather gets more extreme.

4

Yannis Vlamos / Indigital.tv

This is another Tom Ford look. This seems like something that boy-or-girl Ghostbusters would wear under their uniforms.

5

Yannis Vlamos / Indigital.tv

This Alexander Wang look has so many things that to tell about them all would require a PhD thesis. So I’ll just list them instead: appropriation of Native culture, appropriation of hookup culture, Kendall Jenner, the appearance of layers, stockings, bare feet.

6

Monica Feudi / Indigital.tv

Even though I don’t typically get food on my tops, I still like bibs. This look by Maryam Nassir Zadeh has a picnic-y bib that looks like it was tacked on with one large tack.

7

Yannis Vlamos / Indigital.tv

There are so many plastic bags floating around New York City, and some are quite pretty. So why not pick one up, draw a smiley face on it, and wear it as a top. That’s maybe what Public School did.

8

Marcus Tondo / Indigital.tv

This Vaquera look is like workwear for monsters. The floor-length tie seems like it could rise up and snatch your head off. And the billowy dress shirt probably has secret powers of its own.

9

Marcus Tondo / Indigital.tv

This is Jeremy Scott. I’m not sure what those things are that are dangling from the model’s neck, but they look like the things that hold the subway cars together in New York City. Also, if you are ever upset at the New York City subway cars and try to pull those slinky-like things off, people will stare at you.

10

Elisabet Davids