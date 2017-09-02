Quora, Contributor A place to share knowledge and better understand the world.

The 11 Things I Most Want in a Therapist

09/02/2017 02:52 pm ET
David Buffington/Getty Images

Answer by Michelle Roses, MS Substance Abuse and Addiction Counseling, on Quora:

As a therapist, I know I need someone to confide in and guide me through my own processes and thoughts. It's an imperative part of my own self-care.

  1. I want someone to call me out on my bullcrap and tell me when I'm being stubborn.
  2. I want someone to tell me exactly what I don't want to hear, but still know I need to hear it.
  3. I want someone to tell me it's OK to be angry, sad, hurt, sensitive or annoyed.
  4. I want someone to help me organize my thoughts and come up with a constructive and effective way to express those feelings.
  5. I want someone to remind me to pause and ask me “What difference will that make,” when I want to tell someone exactly what I think of them.
  6. I want someone to pass me tissues when inneed them and give me chocolate when tissues won't cut it.
  7. I want someone to guide me on how to make healthy choices and changes.
  8. I want someone to support me when I've screwed up and cheer me on when I do something right.
  9. I want someone who can pull out that thing I really don't want to talk about because I'm ashamed or scared.
  10. I want someone who can give me suggestions, but ultimately make my choice my responsibility - and won't say, “I told you so,” when I fail or screw up, because that's how we learn sometimes.
  11. I want someone compassionate and non-judgemental who will not hold my hand or save me, but guide me through how to save myself.

I’m lucky to have a therapist exactly like this in my life. She's also my mentor and colleague, and she knows how to balance our professional and personal interactions.

