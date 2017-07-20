The 12 Hours by 12 Weeks Sleep Training Method - How to Implement It

Although the bulk of my business is focused on helping families find their perfect nanny, I do get a lot of questions about sleep training since lots of my NYC nanny agency clients have young babies.

The good news is that I’ve put together the “Cliffs Notes” on one of the more popular sleep training methods - The 12 Hours by 12 Weeks Sleep Training Method. As a token of good measure, I’ve also put together a cool baby sleep chart which you can download below. For what it’s worth though...this is not at all meant to be a comprehensive guide to this sleep training method...if you want more detail, you should get the book, Twelve Hours’ Sleep by Twelve Weeks Old by Suzy Giordano.

Here are some quick notes on the 12 Hours by 12 Weeks Sleep Training Method

Developed by Suzy Giordano – “The Child Coach” in Washington D.C. area

This method is used to teach a child to sleep through the whole night by the age of 12 weeks old.

Method includes teaching the child the difference between daytime and nighttime and that daytime is for being awake and nighttime is for no interaction.

Here are the steps to implement the 12 Hours by 12 Weeks Method of getting a baby to sleep:

For the first 8 weeks, keep a log of when the child feeds and sleeps.

Use this information to create a schedule that mimics the child’s natural rhythms (which can be seen through the logs).

Daytime feedings need to be done 4 hours apart. During the last 4 hour segment, the child should be awake except for a very brief nap.

At 8 weeks of age, begin easing the child on the schedule. For example, if the child wants to eat before scheduled, distract the child for a few minutes until closer to the scheduled feeding time. Then, the next time distract for a few more minutes until the child is eating at the scheduled time.

Once the new feeding schedule is established, begin to reduce the number of nighttime feedings by reducing the amount of food at one feeding until eventually the feeding can be dropped. Feedings need to be given on time so child should be kept in the crib and soothed until that feeding time.

After all of the nighttime feedings have been dropped, leave the child in the crib for 12 hours at a time. Allow the child to cry in 3 – 5 minute blocks of time until going back in to soothe. Repeat as many times as needed until child learns to stay in crib for 12 hours at a time.

Download a Baby Sleep Chart