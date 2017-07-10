The 15 Best Beach Chairs On Amazon, According To Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

By Jason Chen

Here at the Strategist, we like to think of ourselves as crazy (in the good way) about the stuff we buy (like pillows), but as much as we’d like to, we can’t try everything. Which is why we have People’s Choice, in which we find the best-reviewed (that’s four-to-five-star reviews and lots of ’em) products and single out the most convincing. Here, the best beach chairs on Amazon, according to the people (note that reviews have been edited for length and clarity).

Best beach chair with towel bar

4.5 stars, 1,338 reviews

“After a week on the beach, we still love these chairs! Not only do they look cool, but they were also really comfortable. The pillow is adjustable with Velcro tabs, so you can place it at the best position. The side pockets were great to put our cell phones in. You can put a few drinks and a freezer thing in the cooler part, and it works well for keeping your drinks cold. We used the towel bar for hanging not only towels, but also for keeping additional clothing off the sand. Then at the end of the day, you can carry it back to the beach house by wearing it like a backpack, which allows you to have your hands free to hold other stuff.”

Tommy Bahama Backpack Cooler Chair With Storage Pouch and Towel Bar

Best beach chair with canopy

4.4 stars, 555 reviews

“We loved the Quik Shade chair! First purpose was using this shade chair on a breezy beach (Gulf Shores, Alabama). Then later in the fall, while attending a very windy but sunny soccer game, I was the envy. This chair does what the product description says it will do. Held up! Has a nice, quality fabric; supports average weight and sized bottoms; and provides storage with two drink holders. Compact, though a might bulky for my semi-disabled husband to fully manage on his own. We were confident in its support of him in the sand and on the grassy turf this chair was used on … BUT the biggest PLUS is that the shade apparatus held up; slanted as needed; folded away easily; and is a useful, recommendable product.”

Quik Shade Adjustable Canopy Folding Camp Chair

Best beach chair with pockets:

4.8 stars, 659 reviews

“We bought two of these about ten years ago for several reasons, and the chairs have proven true to all of them. (1) Sturdy. I’m a 300-pounder, and these have held up great. I have no fear of collapse. (2) Comfortable. I love the height, padded seat and arms, and how they’re easy to get out of. (3) Lightweight. We use them each year for a July 4 concert at Greenfield Park, and there’s close to a mile walk to and from the parking lot. These are a breeze to carry. We used to just leave them in the car when we were more spontaneous with trips. (4) Durable. There’s little wear and no stretching. Everything still works, even the plastic strap clips that others have replaced. (5) Add-ons. Tray table and pockets are well-designed and useful. We use them on the patio for extra seating, and the grandkids think they’re a treat, so grab them first. They arrange them side by side to eat, play games, etc. (6) Value. Sure, these cost more than other chairs, but once you try them, you’ll never want or need to buy anything else. Cost per year is less than cheap chairs.”

Picnic Time Portable Folding Sports Chair

Best beach mat

4.5 stars, 119 reviews

“The size is fantastic. I love the material. I was going to give it as a gift, but I love it so much that I decided to keep it for myself! We just bought a home a few blocks from the beach, and this will be perfect to carry with its strap and light weight.”

Picnic Time Beachcomber Beach Mat

Best beach chair for two

4.5 stars, 72 reviews

“While not its intended use, I’m giving this product a five-star review as a ‘Buddy Snuggle Companion’ chair. Originally purchased so that my husband and I could sit together around the fire on our annual camping trip, we found it has a much greater use as a seat for our dog! We usually sit on the couch with our Buddy — he’s a 75-pound lapdog. And when we go camping, our poor Buddy — who loves to be by the fire — has to sit on the rocky, muddy ground, instead of his nice, warm Momma-lap. This trip, though, hubby got moved to the regular chairs, while Buddy and I got to snuggle together by the fire, under a blanket, his head on my lap. Happiest Buddy ever. And a pretty happy Momma, too. The chair — despite its adorable purpose — easily holds a 75-pound Buddy and his plus-size Momma. It only tipped over when we had it on tricky ground, but it also did fine on unlevel ground. It never tipped over with a person or dog in it. This became the couch of our campsite! Couples, dogs, a couple with dogs, a couple of dogs — everyone wanted to use this chair.”

Coleman Quattro Lax Double Quad Chair

Best beach chair with cooler

4.5 stars, 3,270 reviews

“This Coleman chair is worth every penny — it’s comfortable, supportive, sturdy, convenient, and roomy. The cup holder is a common feature, but the cooler that is built into the left arm is unique. You could get an ice pack separately, but I have found that a handful or two of ice cubes in a small ziplock bag works just fine. The cooler is lined with the same type of plastic liner that you’d find in some children’s lunch bags. It comfortably fits three bottles with two small bags of ice. The side pouch with netting is good for keys, books, phones, sunblock, bug spray, or whatever else you’re carrying with you. It saves me a few trips to the cooler or car or apartment, and that’s worth a few bucks in and of itself, if you ask me.”

Coleman Oversized Quad Chair with Cooler

Best lightweight beach chair

4.4 stars, 230 reviews

“SOOOO, I have been eyeing backpacking/camping chairs for quite some time now. I checked out and tested everything REI had to offer in the backpacking/camping category, as I wanted something lightweight, compact, and sturdy for backpacking trips. I spent eight days wallowing in the mud last summer on the West Coast Trail on Vancouver Island, and decided I was investing in a decent chair. I tried the Flex Lite, the Alite, and a few other ‘ultralight’ chairs I found at REI that were definitely gonna break under my fat, 200-pound butt. Not this thing, though; this is a man’s throne, built for Vikings. And at only two pounds, I fully appreciate the cost of extra weight on long trips. Maybe this isn’t for you ultralight extremists who only sleep on half a pad at night to save weight, but for the rest of us, it’s totally worth it. I just wish I would have bought it earlier. You’re not gonna find a better deal than 50 bucks at REI either … No more squatting in the MUD!!!!”

Terralite Portable Beach Chair

Best beach chair with adjustable headrest

4.4 stars, 3,854 reviews

“I suffer from back pain every now and then due to compacted and bulging lower back disks. When I lift something the ‘wrong’ way, it becomes extremely severe sciatica. So bad that I cannot sit, stand up, or lie down on my own. I first found this chair last year, when my family and I went camping. We visited some relatives, and they had one of these on their back deck. At that time, I had already ‘thrown’ my back out and was in extreme discomfort. I decided to sit on the chair and give it a try. I was instantly revealed of pain as soon as I lay all the way back! It felt like a complete miracle. I just recently threw out my back again and found no relief at all. I decided to look for the chair and buy it. Once it arrived, I simply opened the box, unfolded the chair, and sat on it for about five minutes. The relief was incredible! I am now sitting at work with no pain at all, and with the confidence that if I need it, I can find instant comfort as soon as I come home. I recommend it.”

Caravan Sports Infinity Zero Gravity Chair

Best inflatable beach lounger

4.3 stars, 338 reviews

“I received this yesterday and just had time to open it today. I really wasn’t sure how this was going to inflate as stated, but I went outside and had a pretty good breeze, and it filled almost immediately. By far one of the best features is the head rest, so that you are not lying completely flat. It is so comfortable. I also love the idea of the ties on the bottom to secure it to the ground, so it will not blow away if you have a gust of wind and are not sitting on it. I have heard of other brands that do not stand up to the quality of this, the ChillaX. It is very durable and comfortable. I cannot wait to take it to the beach. It even has two pockets on the side that can be used for your phone or wallet. Great product. I would definitely recommend getting one … or maybe more, so everyone in your family can enjoy them. Great for the beach, camping, or even a sleepover.”

ChillaX Inflatable Lounger with Carry Bag

Most portable beach chair

4.5 stars, 1,072 reviews

“These chairs are the absolute best beach or field or sports chairs that you can buy for this money! They don’t sag in the middle and are big enough for people pushing 300 pounds, yet allow comfort for children as young as 6 or 7, and that is something that is almost impossible to do in one chair. The only small cons — if you can even call them cons — are that they require you to push a button when folding or unfolding. That may be a safety mechanism, and if it isn’t, the company could sure argue that it is. And the other small issue — which, as you can see, does not take away any stars — is that it is big, so it’s definitely not light, and could be difficult for a small or less able person to carry. The best features beyond its design and comfort is the fact that it does come with a bag, but you can also just carry the chair by its attached handle!”

Kijaro Dual Lock Chair

Best beach chair with pockets and backpack straps

4.6 stars, 118 reviews

“The chair is awesome and sturdy and comfy and just as handy as a pocket on a shirt. I love that it has carrying straps, so you can strap that sucker to your back if you also have several bags and/or coolers to carry. I bought an umbrella to go with it (though, I bought a $5 umbrella from 5 Below, instead of the $30 umbrella advertised for it). It is fantastic! I just love the fact that it comes with an umbrella holder. I haven’t used the attached cooler yet, but I’m sure I will in the near future. All of the pockets and shelves are great for phones, iPads, speakers, food, books, and assorted handy items you like to have with you during times of fun and relaxation.”

Picnic Time Fusion Original Design Outdoor Folding Chair

Best vintage-looking beach chair

4.7 stars, 98 reviews

“It is impossible to find lawn chairs like these in stores now. I looked in every lawn-and-garden department I could think of for this type of webbed-style chair, and finally turned to Amazon. The chairs arrived very quickly and seem to be well-made. I hope they will last a long time, as the price is a little high — but overall, a very nice chair.”

Lawn Chair USA ALuminum Webbed Chair

Best low-profile beach chair

4.6 stars, 310 reviews

“I LOVE this chair! It’s slightly heavier than expected, but it’s made so well, so why wouldn’t it be? The bag that comes with it is great for carrying over the shoulder. Shake it out and it’s set up! The very strong netting allows airflow on a really hot day, which is such a plus. I found no drawbacks with this chair. I use it at soccer games, the beach, and FISHING! Did I mention that I’m 66 years old with a bad back. This chair is so comfortable, and I don’t have a problem getting in or out of this chair BY MYSELF! I practiced a few times at home to make sure it wasn’t just comfortable, but that I’d be able to get in and out of it ALONE because I very often go fishing by myself and needed to make sure I could handle it. I would definitely recommend this product … if there were more stars, I’d give this chair a ten.”

ALPS Mountaineering Rendezvous Folding Camp Chair

Best oversize beach chair

4.6 stars, 151 reviews

“This Zero Gravity Chair by Timber Ridge is an awesome chair. I never sat in one of these before and was amazed at how comfortable it was for an outdoor chair. This chair is a very sturdy construction, and very solid when sitting or lying back in it. It does not wobble or lean or anything. The bungee suspension is done very well and holds a good amount of weight. This is very comfortable to sit or lie in. The way it’s designed and your body lies in it does not make your body ache. I have back issues, and I was comfortable lying in this for a few hours — no problem. I am very pleased with this Zero Gravity Chair and would highly recommend it.”

Timber Ridge Oversized XL Padded Zero Gravity Chair

Best beach chair for kids

4.6 stars, 277 reviews

“This is our second Melissa & Doug kids’ chair, and we love it just as much as the first. Although, we have only used this chair outdoors once — it was dragged around the house by my 18-month-old for days after we received it. He loves it! It is durable enough that I don’t have to worry about him (or his 4-year-old sister) playing with it, and small enough that he can get in or out of it on his own. Luckily, I already had the butterfly chair for my daughter (we have been using it for three years without any problems), or there would be a fight in my house over who got to use it. I know my son will use it for years to come, just like his sister has used hers.”

Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Outdoor Chair

