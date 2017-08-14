The 17-Year Old Entrepreneur Changing The Face of Social Media!

Building a business is not easy. There are so many small and big parts that need to put together. You need to play the role of a developer, manager, employee, sales person, risk taker and even your own cheer leader. All this takes experience and maturity. But there are some who are so passionate, hardworking and goal driven that they leave no stones unturned to start and run a successful business irrespective of their young age.

I had the opportunity of meeting one such young entrepreneur for whom age is just a number. He started working for himself at the young age of 12 years and within few years became one of the most sought after digital social media genies. In a very short time frame he has grown a network of 3.1m Facebook likes and Instagram followers.

If you are looking for motivation to start your own business then you must read this inspirational interview with Gautier Decoster who shares the secret behind his success at the young age of only 17 years.

Please tell us about yourself, your background?

My name is Gautier Decoster. I am a 17-year-old entrepreneur from Brussels, Belgium. I would describe my background as that of a normal teen who played a lot of tennis at the age of 10 and who applied the lessons in the social media business. Tennis taught me never to give up. Even when you are very far behind, the game is not finished, you still have a chance to win.

As a 12-year-old kid I discovered the app store and its potential to turn an app into a big business but I realized that my programming knowledge wasn't developed enough.

How good/bad of a student would you describe yourself in school/college? What was your favorite subject?

I was a pretty good student who was very passionate about geography and sciences. I really liked these subjects and that's why I decided to write a book and launch it on the iBookstore for free. I thought this would be a very cool experience as I saw the potential of the iBookstore to make a book a bestseller.

At what age did you get interested in the digital/internet marketing world?

I got really interested in the digital marketing world when I was 13 years old. I was looking for ways to promote the book I had written and I immediately thought about social media, and particularly the power of Facebook.

What was your parents/ friends reaction about your new liking for social media? Were they concerned?

At first my friends were laughing at me because it seemed pretty ridiculous for them to create Facebook pages. My parents thought it was a complete waste of time and they said that nobody would ever ask me about the stuff I was doing on social media. I knew I was on the right path and I was also passionate about what I was doing. So I decided to persist and not give up on my dreams.

Cyber safety is a big concern among teenagers these days. Was this ever a concern for you or your parents?

The internet is huge and there are all kinds of people on it. That's why it is important not to be naive and think twice before you click on something. I've never experienced any trouble on the internet or on social media. If there is something that I think should not be on social media, I report it and most of the time it gets removed. For that reason, I never had bad experiences regarding safety online.

Who is your role model? Who do you look up to for advice?

I look up to many people: there are so many entrepreneurs who share their story online and each story is unique and inspiring. I personally really look up to Mark Zuckerberg because without him, social media would probably not even exist like it is now. He created the digital revolution and that's why I think he changed the lives of billions of people.

I am also really passionate about real estate and I listen very often to Grant Cardone's advice.

What was your very first success? Share your story with us.

My very first success was when my first Facebook page (Le saviez-vous? Version Examens) reached 50k likes. After having achieved this number everything started taking off so exponentially: I created another page that reached 100k likes in 3 months after going viral and reaching over a million people on a single video.

At what age did you get your first pay-cheque? Do you mind sharing the amount with us?

I got my first paycheck at the age of 14. I discovered that social media were gold mines and that there are so many ways to monetize them. At the beginning, everyone starts small. It was only a 3 figure paycheck but it made me so happy that it felt like a 6 figure paycheck.

What is your favorite platform for social media marketing and why?

Facebook and Instagram are my favorite platforms. Facebook is more focused on marketing for e-commerce stores and businesses. Facebook ads target very specific people and are the perfect way to promote products online. Instagram however started innovating and it is now also possible to use Instagram ads and both platforms added a "buy now" button to immediately go to the website selling the product. Instagram feels closer to me whereas Facebook feels more formal since I mostly read the news on Facebook. That's why I would choose Instagram as my favorite platform.

Can you share with us in numbers how many FB pages you have built till date and how successful were you in getting more engagement on these pages/ accounts?

I kept growing my Facebook pages and experimented with more and more different niches. I observed and tried what worked and what didn't work. At the age of 15, I had a network of 800k Facebook likes across 20 pages ranging from 1k likes to 120k. All these pages were in the humor niche.

With time, Instagram started expanding and became more and more important. So I decided to get involved and experienced a quicker growth than on Facebook. I was still in the French humor niche. I used the biggest account to promote the other ones and step by step, it grew to a network of 500k followers in a year time across 4 accounts.

Until now, I have grown a network of approximately 2.4m Facebook likes and Instagram followers across my main 10 Instagram accounts and my main 5 Facebook pages. By counting all the smaller pages on which I do not spend much time anymore, I have grown a network of 3.1m Facebook likes and Instagram followers.

What new platforms do you feel have the potential to grow in the next few years?

I shifted my focus on Instagram because I believed it will continue growing exponentially. It is already at 700 million active users. I believe that Instagram is innovating so much and is so close to every user that it will become more powerful than Facebook from a marketing perspective.

Do you think you missed your teenage years as you were trying to build your business while others of your age were probably busy with sports and partying?

I definitely do not regret what I did because I learned so much about SEO (Search Engine Optimization), Social Media Management, Social Media Marketing and so on, that the time I put in jt was definitely worth it. I was still free to do anything I wanted as a teenager: I played sports, worked for school, hung out with friends.

However, I kept my focus clear and did not do things that were not in line with my future goals or that were a waste of time.

What advice do you have for folks of your age who would like to start a business or career early?

My advice is to make sure to have clear goals to write down and especially not to listen to other people in your environment trying to keep you away from your goals by saying they are impossible. If you know what you really want, you have to go for it for 100% and be surrounded by like-minded individuals who will help you along your journey. Try to be unique in what you do and make sure you are passionate about it because passion will drive you more than money.

Where do you see yourself in the next 5 years? In the next 10 years?

My goal in the next 5 years is to graduate as a commercial engineer and to learn as much as possible about the bigger business world. Instead of growing Facebook pages, my goal is to grow companies.

In the next 10 years my goal is to have 5 streams of income: I would also like to get involved in the real estate business.

How can our readers reach you?