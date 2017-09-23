The 2 Most Important Relationships You'll Ever Have

This may sound shocking to some people, and at the same time will be amazing and surprising to others…

But no matter how you look at it this is truly a gift in your life.

In fact, what I’m referring to is something that the entire human race was built on and continues to live by.

If you haven’t guessed by now, here’s what I’m talking about…

Relationships.

As each of us goes through our life’s journey we become involved in many relationships with others. While I don’t know the average exact number, I’d be willing to say it is easily in the thousands and most likely much more than that.

Look over the course of your life, to include present time and you’ll see that your life has contained nothing but one relationship after another.

Now of course some of these relationships may have been seen as “good” while others may have been seen as “bad.” No matter how you look at each of them, the fact remains that your life is filled with relationships.

Now here’s the question…

“What are the most important relationships you’ve had?”

Out of all the relationships you’ve ever had there are two that are the most important.

1. You, yourself, yours truly

The first most important relationship you can ever have is with yourself. Most people when they first hear this may have a tendency to think that this means that all you care about is yourself. In other words, some people may think that this means you are “stuck up”, “conceited”, “all into yourself”, or any other related phrase.

Growing up these were just some of the phrases I would hear people mention whenever they saw someone else appear to be “in love” with themselves.

I heard this quite often when I was growing up. However these comments were not directed towards me but to a friend of mine who I used to live next door to. I never bought into what other people were saying about him because I had a sense back then that there was a “higher order” to it.

I can see now that the higher order in it was the fact that this person valued the relationship he had with himself as the most important.

Why is this important and how can it help you?

Because when you put a higher value on yourself people will value you. Loving and caring about yourself first means just that…putting a high value on you and who you are.

The only people who will criticize you for this are the very same people who have a low self worth towards themselves. I’m bringing this up so you can be aware of what is actually going on should someone try to bring you down to their level.

If that should happen there’s no need in defending yourself over it.

Just be aware of it because in many ways it is someone else trying to control you.

It should also be obvious that loving yourself has nothing to do with being “stuck up” or “conceited” or having a big “ego.”

Loving yourself does have everything to do with caring about yourself first so you can help those care about most.

Remember this quote…

“When you love yourself for who you are, you turn into the one you love.”

This in turn will allow you to love and care for the people who matter most to you.

2. The inner circle

The second most important relationship you’ll ever have is with those people in your inner circle. What do I mean by this? Your inner circle could range anywhere from your family to your friends to your professional colleagues and anywhere in between.

These will be the people in your life that are most important to you. These are the people we typically think about as us being in a “relationship” with. Of course this is going to be different for each person.

I’m sure you’ve known people who have closer and more loving relationships with others outside their own family. You may even know people who have these types of relationships among their friends and family.

No matter how you look at it, we all have our own “inner circle” and in many cases have the most caring and loving relationships with people within that circle.

Whether it’s family and/or friends, what matters most in these relationships is that you understand that every person has two sides.

This is the most important thing you can ever realize about any relationship.

Every human being has two sides to them. At times we’re nice and at times we’re mean, We’re happy and sad, giving and taking, supporting and challenging, generous and stingy, and so on.

Why is this important?

Because the most loving and long lasting relationships will be those where you’ll embrace both sides of the person equally.

Trying to be in a one sided relationship with someone and thinking they’ll be more “positive” and “happy” is futile and is the very reason why relationships end.

There is no such thing as a “happy” relationship but there is such a thing as a loving and fulfilling relationship…and these are the ones where the people involved embrace both sides.

Take a look in your own relationships and those of others and you’ll see this to be true.

3. Soul connection

No matter what type of relationships we have with others, the fact is that we’re all connected in some way. Of course this is going to vary from relationship to relationship. You may not see it at first but it’s certainly there.

Every relationship in your life serves you, your mission, and your purpose. Some of your relationships will involve a deeper soul connection than others.

Quite often we throw around the term “soulmate” and this is usually referred to as the “one” person, your “romantic love.” That is true. What’s also true is that you have many soulmates. In fact you have thousands of them in the form of all your relationships you during the course of your life.

In fact, you are even your own soulmate because after all, you do have a relationship with yourself…

And like I said earlier this is the most important relationship you’ll ever. Having this all important relationship with yourself allows you to realize the magnificence and brilliance of who you are.

This in turn gives you the opportunity to inspire others to realize the same about themselves.

So make that connection with both yourself and others. Pass that torch of brilliance and give others the opportunity to believe in their own magnificence.

Stay connected, love yourself, love others, and appreciate all that you and the wonderful people that you’ve come across in your life do…

Because you all make a difference in the world.