The 20 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week

The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our days with their brilliant ― but succinct ― wisdom. For this week's great tweets from women, scroll through the list below.
I overheard a guy saying to his girlfriend "are you ready to fucking rage" as they walked into target together and that's what I want— k8e (@kpfeffss) June 25, 2017
the bachelorette, except they're all vying for the chance to pay off my student loans— Hannah Giorgis (@ethiopienne) June 27, 2017
She died doing what she loved: screaming that there was no unexpected item in the bagging area of the self-checkout.— Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) June 28, 2017
I'm gonna read a book tonight— Charlene deGuzman (@charstarlene) June 27, 2017
*watches 10 TV shows*
when my friends trust me with the aux cord pic.twitter.com/PgyX8FiPE9— Ziwe (@ziwe) June 26, 2017
Doggie daycare: Hogan threw up a bit, what do you want us to do.— Kendra Alvey (@Kendragarden) June 28, 2017
Me: AIR LIFT HIM TO SAFETY. QUESTION: DO YOU HAVE A BAT SIGNAL OH GAWD.
"It's not about deserve. It's about what you believe. And I believe in love." - Jesus. Or Wonder Woman. I forget.— Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) June 28, 2017
My mom just texted "can we talk?" And I honestly thought she was going to break up with me.— Allison Raskin (@AllisonRaskin) June 29, 2017
When your twitter bio says scholar/lawyer/fashionista/influencer. pic.twitter.com/r4x532WKo2— Zamandlovu Ndlovu (@Ms_ZamaNdlovu) June 26, 2017
I have so much to do today so I'm watching videos of otters eating.— bananafanafofisa (@lisaxy424) June 28, 2017
Best part of internet: everyone has a voice— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) June 30, 2017
Worst part of internet: everyone has a voice
I found a full sized Snickers bar in my purse, and honestly, it felt like I won the lottery.— Monica (@Monicann86) June 29, 2017
Trump's presidency is so tiring and irritating. For me, it feels like a non-stop period. But worse. It doesn't help produce life.— quinta b. (@quintabrunson) June 29, 2017
Good morning. I am new Ken. pic.twitter.com/5mDMStcdDJ— Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) June 27, 2017
I would be okay with a ghost in the house if every time a bathroom mirror fogged up with steam, it slowly wrote out "DID YOU LOSE WEIGHT?"— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) June 29, 2017
a "ok, but would you say that IRL" button would maybe make Twitter 15.2% less of a dumpster— Sara Yasin (@missyasin) June 29, 2017
cycling instructor to class: do you ever get so stressed that you OVER work out?— Taylor Trudon (@taylortrudon) June 28, 2017
me: i have literally never related to something less
Being the eldest daughter really feels like being an unpaid intern version of young mother sometimes you know— Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) June 27, 2017
When a millennial calls me "Ma'am" I'm torn between complimenting their manners & punching their fresh faces with my withered old fists— Randi Lawson (@RandiLawson) June 29, 2017
Imagine being Jay-Z side chick and you can't even brag to your friends because they gone beat your ass.— major kie ♕ (@daphnebee) June 30, 2017
