The 2017 Christian Contribution to Harvey: Shaming Joel Osteen

In today’s society, we are filled will shaming people into action via Facebook and Twitter. The irony of all of this shaming is the act of shaming in itself is no better than what the so called receiver of the shame has or has not done. I really do not know much about Pastor Joel Osteen. I have never heard a sermon or read any of his books but what little I do know about him is that he is a positive thinking preacher. I am also keen to the fact that he pastors one of the largest churches in the country in Houston, TX and this simple fact is what has landed him in the center of Harvey on social media. Supposedly, it was stated that he did not want to open his church to victims of the flood. Although, I have read conflicting reports about this statement, I am dumbfounded on why so much attention and energy from Christians, has been spent making its rounds on social media. Let me explain my perplexity.

First, even if the statement were true of him not wanting to open the church doors to victims of the flood, my fellow Christians, are you able to recall the scripture in 2 Corinthians 9:7 where He articulates that, “Each one must give as he has decided in his heart, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.” The act of shaming someone into action contradicts this very scripture for God only wants the gift if the heart is in the right place. God is God all by himself and does not require assistants. What he does require is for us to seek wisdom in not only knowing Him but listening to Him so we may hear a clear message on what it is He is telling US to do not Mr. Osteen. If this were a priority, so much more would be accomplished during times of adversity. Growing up I was taught the lesson to “JUST DO YOU”. This lesson reflects the sentiment of drawing near and hearing His personalized call to action in our lives that enables us to respond as Isaiah did in chapter 6 verse 8 by saying, “Here am I. send me!”

Second, if we look at this situation from the perspective of the Christian rants of Pastor Osteen not wanting to open the doors of his church to be completely false, once again I stand with scripture as it states in 1 Corinthians 14:40 to “Let all things be done decently and in order.” Unless we are by Mr. Osteen’s side at his kitchen table, we do not know what is going through his mind or how he is being led to help the situation but we are reminded that whatever it is, it should be done in a fitting and orderly way. Are we trying to create a Superdome scene, via Hurricane Katrina, by not ensuring that the proper procedures are in place to not just provide a roof but a temporary HOME for families that include the basic necessities for THOUSANDS of people? We must learn to quiet our hearts and seek direction. It was said that Jim McIngvale, the man who opened his furniture stores to victims of the flood, had stocked up on water and food – PREPARATION. He has reached capacity in both of his stores but he did so by ensuring he was prepared. Beyonce released a statement that she is partnering with her local pastor in Houston along with her foundation to assist in relief efforts ---PREPARATION. Preparation is always the key in any situation. Why is it so hard for us to understand that rushing into action without preparation leads to chaotic outcomes? We are reminded in Proverbs 16:3 to “Put God in charge of your work, then what you’ve planned will take place.” Rushing into action without seeking Him first is a dangerous place to be, especially when the action effects the masses.

Finally, the argument that Mr. Osteen is showing his true colors of his prosperity teaching only profiting him is once again an argument that neither effects nor advances the Christian prosecutor. Is his prosperity teaching personally affecting the lives of those who are not a part of his ministry? Now, I am no fan of prosperity teaching as I would prefer to have a more holistic ideology within my theology. However, for 52,000 Sunday worshippers at Lakewood Church it is their cup of tea. Romans 14:4 calls us to ponder the question, “Who are we to pass judgment on the servant of another? It is before his own master that he stands or falls.”

As Christians, we are reminded to be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry (James 1:19). By a scan on social media, as it relates to this situation, this reminder has not been adhered to nor has the conversations it unleashed produced the righteousness that God desires from all of us. May we acknowledge in times of distress the need to enter into the “upper room” as the gospel legend Mahalia Jackson says, quiet our hearts to hear His voice whispering in our ear, and obediently respond to the calling He has on our lives as individuals to do the work He has called us to do. For we do not have time to comprehend or analyze what He is whispering into the ear of another person. Remember to “JUST DO YOU.”

