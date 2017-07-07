The 22 Most Amazing Sleep Away Camps in the U.S.

Cabins packed with bunk beds. Competitive bouts of tug of war. Cooling off with canoe rides down river. A week or two spent at sleep away camp means unforgettable summer memories for kids and much-needed down time for parents. However, not all sleep away camps are the way we, as parents, remember them.

Summer camps in the United States have been estimated to be a $15 billion industry, and that means sleep away camps have been taken to new heights for 2017. While some still involve the iconic air-filled “blob” on the lake, others involve mountain expeditions, first-rate equestrian centers, recording studios and high-tech zip lines. Summer camps have certainly changed over the years, and the diversity of camps and amenities can make it difficult for parents and kids to choose which camp is right for them.

That’s why the travel experts at Canada’s leading online global travel agency, Flight Network, have narrowed down the options for you. Their team of travel writers, researchers and industry experts spent months compiling their list of this summer’s 22 most amazing sleep away camps, from the coast of California to the tip of the mitten-shaped state of Maine.

About the List

Photo credit: Camp Timberline

The travel enthusiasts and industry experts at Flight Network are constantly encouraging their customers and travelers from around the world to get outside and start exploring. Through this list of must-visit sleep away camps, they’re urging kids to put down their iPhones and experience the great outdoors during their summer months away from school.

The article is far more than your average “Top 10” list. In addition to naming each camp, Flight Network has outlined the camp’s location, dates and what kids can expect when they arrive. Sometimes that’s a swimming pool or horseback riding trails and other times it’s lessons in photography or yoga classes.

Included in each entry is the age range welcome and a link to the camp’s website, so kids and parents can view the camp online more thoroughly and start making reservations.

Create an Unforgettable Summer

Photo credit: Camp Highlander