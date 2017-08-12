Pilates has the 100 and dieters have the Whole 30.

I created THE 22...22 things you can do during that weird time-suspension vortex (22 days)between mid-August and the end of Labor Day weekend.

The world gets strange and quiet during these days, although they could be the most critical time for building a strong 2018. Many people are “away”...interns return to school...recruiters aren’t calling and companies aren’t interviewing...social media activity gets erratic. Even the moon is eclipsing this year. So, what do you do?

As I was staring out at the empty pool in my building (which was abuzz with activity just 30 days ago), I compiled this list. You don’t have to do all 22. Just pick one or two that speak to you. You’ll be glad you did in September, when everyone gets back to “real life” and the pre-holiday/end-of-2017 frenzy begins.

Use this list as a handy-dandy business or life plan. Print it out (old school) and make notes. Or use a cool tool like Mindmeister as a roadmap.