The 3 Best LinkedIn Books for 2017 (Must-Read)

LinkedIn continues to dominate the professional network space. With the recent acquisition by Microsoft, it’s safe to say that LinkedIn is here to stay.

I decided to take a further dive into the best books for LinkedIn that are on Amazon.

The biggest issue I found is that most, if not all of the LinkedIn books are extremely outdated. The screenshots and tactics refer to things that don’t exist on LinkedIn anymore.

So, I took that into consideration when compiling this list.

Build Relationships & Get Jobs

Are you already familiar with LinkedIn, but want to learn how to build relationships with hiring managers and executives at your target companies? This book gives you examples of what you can write when reaching out to senior leadership.

It also goes into detail of how you can work around the system (Recruiters, Human Resources) to get job offers instead of filling out hundreds of job applications that get you nowhere fast.

The tactics can also be used for gaining new clients & business since it is heavily focused on using LinkedIn to build relationships. If you’re in Sales or Account Management, this is a must read for you. Short, easy and impactful read.

Introduction to LinkedIn (Field by Field Instructions)

The reason I chose this book over the many available, is that it is detailed and updated every year. This book is on its 12th edition!

If you’re looking for a field by field instructions, and to learn about every inch of LinkedIn, then this book is for you. You don’t have to follow page by page and use it as a reference guide.

Overall Social Media

This book isn’t solely focused on LinkedIn, but otherwise a good book. If you’re looking to get better at all of Social Media (Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, LinkedIn, etc.) and you’re a power user, then this is a good place to start.

However, if you are looking for just LinkedIn, the first two books are your best choices.