The 3 Most Unexpected Questions to Ask Before Building Your Next Opportunity.

I’ve got 3 guys who play with a “billion dollar mindset”. One invests in potential billion dollar companies, one is a billionaire, one sold his company for a billion dollars. Not bad, huh?

So ask yourself what they ask. If there’s anything you want to create or build whether it’s a business, an idea, even a personal project, how you answers these questions will give you a lot of insight into how that success is going to go.

#1. Are you a Missionary or a Mercenary?

KPCB Partner, Kleiner Perkins Caufield &Byers

Eric Feng is an entrepreneur and now a partner at Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, a major VC firm that’s raised +$2.6 billion dollars investing in +480 companies. He focuses on consumer internet investments and incubation. He has one big question he wants to ask you.

Are you a missionary or a mercenary? Yep, that simple. Are you doing this for the passion or the money?

Not that there’s anything wrong with the money, this question is more to reveal motivation. As Tony Robbins says “ motive does matter”.

Eric looks for the missionaries. Those who are passionate enough about the idea to drive a truck through a wall to make it happen. Sure maybe the money will follow, but he knows it’s the passion that will help get over the challenges, isolation, and setbacks that come with building something worthwhile.

#2. Are you an Identifier or a Winner?

www.ivy.com Todd Wagner, Founder The Charity Netowrk

Todd Wagner, is a self-made billionaire, the business partner of Mark Cuban and now the Founder and Philanthropist behind The Charity Network.

He asks….can you identify a trend or can you win?

Wagner says, “I’m trying to identify the people that just win. Some people just win. It’s not always simple to put your finger on it. “ He sites companies like Netflix who started by sending DVDs through the mail or Airbnb who thought it was a good idea to let strangers stay in their home. Were people sold on that idea itself? Nope. But the founders behind them pushed to win.

It’s not about identifying the next big thing or a big problem. Or the novelty or innovation of the idea, it’s about a winning mindset.

Can you win no matter what?

#3. Are you a Coach or a Player?

www.ivy.com Mike Dubin, Founder The Dollar Shave Club

Mike Dubin famously launched the Dollar Shave Club from a viral video. Then turned the shaving industry upside down by building a company around razors that he eventually sold for a reported $1billion dollars to Unilever.

So the question….are you a coach or a player?

Coaches draft people to make the vision happen. Players execute on that vision. And yes both are essential to the outcome, but if you’re building and creating something you better be a good coach.

Dubin says “You can’t do everything. You’re not qualified in all areas. First you have to have the self-awareness and then you have to make the right draft picks because if you make the wrong draft picks it’s hard to undo that quickly and time is very precious.”