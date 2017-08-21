The 3 Reasons I Kept My Last Name When My Husband and I Married

Did you take your husband’s last name when you got married? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.
I didn’t take my husband’s last name, and I have no regrets. A few factors set the groundwork for this decision (which I made well before meeting my husband), ranked least -> most important:
- I got married in my 30’s and invested considerably (time, energy, financially…) in my career. I didn’t want to distance myself from that effort or have to link my maiden name career with my married name career.
- My mother changed her name to my father’s when they married, shortly thereafter she changed her name back after her father passed. This established the norm for me that it is fine for different last names between spouses or parents to children.
- Most importantly, I didn’t want to change this part of my identity. If my husband had wanted to hyphenate our names, I may have considered it, but he didn’t want to change his name either. His reason is the same as mine, “It’s my name.”
On a related note, the nature of how counter-culture it is in America to keep one’s name was highlighted to me in the wedding planning process. Except for friends who know me very well, both women and men assumed I’d change my name or at least was considering changing my name. I always responded with “Neither of us is changing our name.” I don’t think most people got the subtle point of my response (that he could also change his), but I felt better having said it. The choice should be there for anyone to make.
