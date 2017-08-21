The 3 Reasons I Kept My Last Name When My Husband and I Married

Did you take your husband’s last name when you got married? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

On a related note, the nature of how counter-culture it is in America to keep one’s name was highlighted to me in the wedding planning process. Except for friends who know me very well, both women and men assumed I’d change my name or at least was considering changing my name. I always responded with “Neither of us is changing our name.” I don’t think most people got the subtle point of my response (that he could also change his), but I felt better having said it. The choice should be there for anyone to make.