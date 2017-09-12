The 3 ways to having a mobile friendly website

We have so many things to consider when owning a small to medium business - am I up to date with social media? How do I get more traction via Google? What is this Snap Chat business and should I be on it?

I get it. I really do.

However, one thing you should really look into and check…is your website.

Is it mobile friendly?

Can people manoeuvre around your site easily and in fact contact you?

The stats are increasing. People are on their phones looking for you and it won’t stop as far as we can see! People using desktops to access websites less and less…so put it this way - you need to be mobile friendly or you are out of the game!

Check out these stats...

I have been building websites for quite a number of years now, and the common theme I see is businesses asking me to change their website to a more mobile friendly one. You can do this yourself of course, so I thought I would share my 3 tips on how to do this.

1. Pick a WordPress theme that is mobile friendly and test it!

Not every theme is mobile friendly, and unless you check the reviews and/or test it yourself…you don’t know! Even if you are getting a professional to do your site, I would still check it yourself. I know clients that have been caught out…

2. Create a responsive menu on your site

Most websites use a navigation menu to enable users to move between pages. If your site happens to be a part of this majority, you need to ensure that your menus adjust to mobile screen sizes whenever necessary. This functionality is called ‘responsiveness’. You also need to consider how usable your menus are. After all, shrinking a menu can impact how easy it is to interact with its links, which means you might need to consider alternative designs.

Most modern WordPress themes include responsive menus out of the box, but even those that don’t can be ‘fixed’. For example, you can make use of a plugin such as Responsive Menu to add this feature to your site.

3. Keep touch devices in mind

Using a mobile friendly WordPress site is the main game here, and you won’t have an issue with people needing to pinch and zoom their way through your website. If they do… chances are they won’t be coming back.

You can use a plugin to fix this if your site is not mobile friendly.

Lastly, if you feel that you need a chat or just have a question about your website - feel free to drop me a line. I am always here to help!