By Carolyn Menyes

Some of these skills may seem old-school, but they’re shockingly useful

iStock Happy 30th birthday! Can you fold a fitted sheet?

We get it — adulting is hard. When you’re in your twenties, sometimes it can take up all of your emotional and physical energy just by existing. The last thing you can do at the end of the day is sew a button back on a shirt or make sure you set your fork down to the left of your plate.

RELATED ARTICLES:

But trust us: These skills are important.

It doesn’t matter if you still live at home with Mom and Dad, have bought a house of your own, or rent an overpriced apartment in a big city. It doesn’t matter if you’re single, dating around, or married. Heck, it doesn’t even matter if you’re fully employed, still in school, or working part time. There are certain definitive things you should know how to do as an adult. It may seem useless to know how to cook and peel a hard-boiled egg or fold a fitted sheet or read a map in the age of smartphones, but without these skills you very well could be up a creek with no paddle.

Not sure what you should know how to do before turning the big 3-0? Check out this slideshow of 30 life skills you should have before the age of 30. And be sure to take notes!

CLICK FOR SLIDESHOW The 30 Life Skills You Should Have by Age 30 Slideshow