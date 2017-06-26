The 33 Best Podcasts for B2B Marketing Leaders

112 million.

That’s the number of Americans that have listened to a podcast.

The increasing volume of podcast listenership makes sense, considering the diversity of shows that are available.

Whether you’re looking for pure entertainment, trying to keep up with your favorite sport, or you want on-demand professional development...there’s a podcast for you.

With thought leaders like Gary Vaynerchuk advocating for the medium of podcasting, it’s no surprise that B2B marketers are starting to consume more and more podcasts.

So to make your search a little easier, we put together a list of our favorite podcasts for B2B marketing leaders.

1) B2B Growth

B2B Growth is a daily podcast for B2B marketers...by B2B marketers.

Each episode is 12-15 minutes, and features an interview with a B2B marketing executive or thought leader.

Because the episodes are short, there is zero fluff in this show...just actionable content from the sharpest B2B marketing leaders in the world.

This podcast covers everything from ABM and sales/marketing alignment to MarTech and social media strategy...and pretty much everything in between.

2) The GaryVee Audio Experience

Hosted by the popular entrepreneur, Gary Vaynerchuk, on this podcast you’ll find a mix of Gary answering listener questions, sharing previous keynotes, and audio segments from his daily video series.

GaryVee is a master of the marketing craft. So beyond the quality of the content, you’ll also see how a world-class marketer is leveraging the medium of audio to nurture relationships with his audience at scale...which is something your brand should consider doing as well.

3) Building a StoryBrand

This podcast will help you clarify your brand’s message and grow your business.

Using 2,000 year-old proven story formulas, Donald Miller explains how you can ensure that your message is heard.

With guests ranging from Michael Hyatt to Dave Ramsey, this podcast shares practical tips on messaging and marketing.

4) Stack & Flow

In a world where sales and marketing automation are being reimagined every day, this podcast is a one-stop shop for industry leaders, practitioners, and influencers to share their vision for the marketing technology of tomorrow.

Ranging from innovative programs and best practices to real-world success stories, hosts Sean Zinsmeister and John Wall provide a space to wrestle through data and technology challenges in modern business.

5) Noah Kagan Presents

Marketing genius and entrepreneur behind Sumo.com & AppSumo, Noah Kagan interviews some of the world’s most successful people.

With guests ranging from authors and entrepreneurs to musical artists, Kagan explores everything from networking and mindset to SEO and morning routines.

His energetic, unapologetic attitude encourages listeners to get better every day.

6) Best in Business

This podcast is unique because it’s actually a collection of full-length episodes from a variety of business podcasts.

If you’re looking for the best podcasts focused on entrepreneurship, sales, marketing, leadership, and social media...this is a must-subscribe for you.

7) Masters of Scale

In this podcast, host Reid Hoffman (co-founder of LinkedIn) interviews people have taken businesses “from one to a gazillion.”

With guests such as Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg, and Reed Hastings, you are guaranteed to get world-class ideas from the people that have built the biggest companies in the world.

Reid leans into the practical and tactical of scaling a business through story and challenging questions.

8) How I Built This

Committed to “innovators, entrepreneurs, idealists, and the stories behind the movements they built,” host Guy Raz takes you on a journey to hear about the triumphs, failures, and insight of brands we know and love (and the visionaries behind them).

From Richard Branson to Mark Cuban and TOMS Shoes to Southwest Airlines, “How I Built This” shares insights from some of the world’s most well-known leaders.

9) The Plus One Podcast

In this podcast, host Stephen Mackey documents his journey as a husband, father, coach, and entrepreneur. He is dedicated to finding success in the game of life, 1% at a time.

Each episode is short and to the point, while sharing a “Quote of the Day”, personal anecdotes, and practical 1% changes you can make today, to change your tomorrow.

10) The Way I Heard It

Best known for his role as star and host of “Dirty Jobs”, Mike Rowe provides a different perspective on stories and people that you thought you already knew.

In short (5-10min), carefully curated narration, Rowe provides rich imagery of a diverse cast of captivating stories.

If you want to see, first hand, what good storytelling looks like...this podcast is a must.

11) The B2B Revenue Executive Experience

Hosted by long-time revenue executive Chad Sanderson, this podcast is designed to help you optimize growth for your sales and marketing teams.

Whether you’re looking to enable your team to compete on value instead of price, or you’re trying to stay at the forefront of the latest sales and marketing techniques, this podcast is for you.

12) Sales Enablement Shift Podcast

Hosted by Seismic’s VP of Marketing Daniel Rodriguez, this podcast offers a change in perspective to the way that those in sales enablement approach their roles, goals, and success.

With topics such as building the right team, securing team buy-in, and talent management, this podcast uses interviews with other sales enablement leaders to catalyze incredibly insightful conversations.

13) Perpetual Traffic

I love how much this podcast focuses on Facebooks ads.

Strategy. Execution. Optimization. They touch on it all.

In every episode, it’s clear that the hosts aren’t just headline readers. They are actively running Facebook ad campaigns for their clients and themselves...and they openly share their wins and losses.

If you want the equivalent of an MBA in the current state of digital marketing, tuition is free with this podcast. :)

14) Craig Groeschel Leadership Podcast

A world-class leader and communicator, Craig Groeschel hosts a conversation designed to empower you to become the leader God made you to be.

With practical tips on decision making, time management, organizational culture, and communication, this podcast provides tools that are relevant to anyone leading a team.

15) Marketing Milestones Podcast

Dedicated to sharing the stories of today’s up-and-coming B2B marketers, this podcast provides insight on strategy, planning, and execution.

By interviewing marketing executives and thought leaders, each episode explores topics like: prospecting, lead generation, marketing automation, email marketing, and social media, and more.

16) Call to Action

This podcast is focused on helping digital marketers convert their audiences into buyers, while staying engaging along the way.

Working on both the art and science of digital marketing, this show explores topics ranging from strategy and execution to measurement and optimization.

Featuring incredibly innovative guests, you can trust that you will be hearing from the cutting edge of the industry.

17) The Growth Show

In this podcast from HubSpot, you’ll hear interviews with leaders that have achieved remarkable growth...then they unpack how they did it.

Featuring leaders from brands like LEGO, Patagonia, and GE, you’ll hear the ingredients to the secret sauce of growth in a variety of industries.

18) I Love Marketing

The name says it all.

Hosts Joe Polish and Dean Jackson discuss high level topics like psychology and productivity, but also the nitty-gritty of lead generation, lead conversion, and email marketing.

Designed for entrepreneurs, small business owners, and start-ups, this podcast will help you discover actionable steps for your situation.

19) The Marketing Book Podcast

Each week, host Douglas Burdett examines an innovative book on marketing and interviews the author.

With books focusing on aligning sales and marketing, account based marketing, customer loyalty, and much more, you’ll find a diverse cast of ideas and topics.

Named as one of the “10 Podcasts that Will Make You a Better Marketer” by LinkedIn, this podcast lets you hear innovative ideas from the authors themselves.

20) ConversionCast

Chronicling the inner workings and marketing secrets of one of the nation’s hottest start-ups, Leadpages, you will learn how they went from 0 to 40,000 paying customers in the blink of an eye.

You’ll hear how Leadpages finds, converts, and keeps their customers, as each episode takes you on their journey told by their actual employees.

21) Six Pixels of Separation

Host Mitch Joel explores the world of digital marketing, communication, and social media from the perspective of a digital marketing agency.

Discover what Mitch learns along the way, as he dives into the new age of marketing opportunities.

22) Marketing Smarts

In true MarketingProfs form, this podcast delivers incredibly quality content.

Hosted by Kerry O’Shea Gorgone, this show features CMOs, authors, and a variety of marketing thought leaders.

23) The Business of Story Podcast

If you’re looking to craft and tell more compelling stories for your brand, look no further.

In this podcast, Park Howell interviews screenwriters, advertising creatives, and the brightest content creators about the art of story marketing.

With guests like Michael Hyatt, Nancy Duarte, Jay Baer, and Michael Port...you’ll definitely want to subscribe to this show.

24) Sophisticated Marketer's Podcast

In this podcast, Jason Miller (Sr. Content Marketing Manager for LinkedIn Marketing Solutions) interviews marketing leaders from across the globe about the latest trends and topics.

Priding himself on his rock ‘n’ roll flare, Jason promises no fluff or frills. Just marketers discussing what matters most.

25) Social Business Engine

Showcasing brands that are leading the way on social media, content marketing, and social selling, this podcast breaks down their strategies and techniques.

Ranging from HR, marketing, customer service, and even product development, host Bernie Borges invites top social business leaders to share their experiences and insights.

26) The Content Marketing Show

This podcast wants to help marketers crush it with content.

With each episode featuring an entrepreneur, marketer, or thought leader, the topics range from content distribution and SEO, to email marketing and content workflow.

Paige Southard provides listeners with diverse perspectives from leaders with diverse backgrounds.

27) Marketing School

In this daily podcast, hosts Neil Patel and Eric Siu share actionable marketing advice in under 10 minutes.

Topics range from calculating ROI on SEO to content promotion plans, and even the value of taking marketing courses.

28) B2B Nation

From TechnologyAdvice, this podcast is designed specifically to reach B2B sales and marketing professionals.

From how VR and AR provide opportunities for small businesses, to the future of predictive analytics, this show is full on insights for B2B marketers.

29) Sales Pipeline Radio

This podcast helps B2B marketers drive greater volume, velocity, and conversion of sales pipeline.

Host Matt Heinz covers topics topics related to the entire pipeline - demand generation, lead management, sales effectiveness, etc - all focused on helping you find, manage, and win more business.

30) The Science of Social Media

From Buffer, this podcast is for the marketer that wants to explore the ins and outs of social media.

Hosts Hailey, Brian, and Kevan interview the best marketers from brands that are leading the way in innovation and experimentation.

31) Content Pros Podcast

This podcast unlocks the strategies of the best content marketers in the world.

Hosts Randy Frisch and Tyler Lessard interview leaders at some of the largest brands, and focus on the questions that you’ve always wanted to ask.

32) The Agents of Change

Host Rich Brooks helps marketers increase their online visibility, drive more qualified traffic, and generate leads.

This podcast features interviews with leading marketers around the world getting their insider tips and tricks on SEO, social media, and mobile marketing.

33) Social Media Social Hour

For those looking to get on the social media fast track, look no further than host Tyler Anderson.

With in-depth conversations about every major social platforms, you are guaranteed to walk away with tangible insights that will help you better engage your audience.

Conclusion

People pay thousands of dollars each year to attend conferences.

They spend hundreds of dollars each year on books.

But for the low, low price of FREE...these podcasts are an absolute no-brainer for any B2B marketer.

—