The 37 Most Profitable Markets for Home Sellers

It’s no surprise that certain areas are more profitable for home sellers than others, but it certainly is surprising which places those are. ATTOM Data Solutions, a property data company, just released its Q2 2017 U.S. Home Sales Report. They examined 118 metropolitan statistical areas with at least 1,000 home sales in the second quarter of 2017.

According to ATTOM Data Solutions, homeowners who sold in the second quarter gained an average price of $51,000 since purchase — the highest average price gain for home sellers since the recession. The last time gains were this high was in the second quarter of 2007 when sellers made an average profit of $57,000.

Profitable Places

Though the number’s not as high as it was 10 years ago, profits are looking up from the past few years. It looks like the second quarter of 2017 was a wise time to sell, but which markets had the highest sales?

37. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nevada

Average Homeseller Returns: 35%

36. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, Florida

Average Homeseller Returns: 36%

35. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Michigan

Average Homeseller Returns: 37%

34. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Florida

Average Homeseller Returns: 38%

33. Austin-Round Rock, Texas

Average Homeseller Returns: 38%

32. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, Arizona

Average Homeseller Returns: 38%

31. Spokane-Spokane Valley, Washington

Average Homeseller Returns: 39%

30. Salt Lake City, Utah

Average Homeseller Returns: 41%

29. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, California

Average Homeseller Returns: 42%

28. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, Florida

Average Homeseller Returns: 42%

27. Greeley, Colorado

Average Homeseller Returns: 43%

26. Eugene, Oregon

Average Homeseller Returns: 43%

25. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, California

Average Homeseller Returns: 44%

24. Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tennessee

Average Homeseller Returns: 44%

23. Provo-Orem, Utah

Average Homeseller Returns: 44%

22. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Florida

Average Homeseller Returns: 45%

21. Sacramento-Roseville-Arden-Arcade, California

Average Homeseller Returns: 46%

20. Reno, Nevada

Average Homeseller Returns: 47%

19. Prescott, Arizona

Average Homeseller Returns: 47%

18. San Diego-Carlsbad, California

Average Homeseller Returns: 47%

17. Bremerton-Silverdale, Washington

Average Homeseller Returns: 48%

16. Urban Honolulu, Hawaii

Average Homeseller Returns: 48%

15. Stockton-Lodi, California

Average Homeseller Returns: 49%

14. Boulder, Colorado

Average Homeseller Returns: 49%

13. Vallejo-Fairfield, California

Average Homeseller Returns: 50%

12. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas

Average Homeseller Returns: 51%

11. Salem, Oregon

Average Homeseller Returns: 52%

10. Fort Collins, Colorado

Average Homeseller Returns: 53%

9. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California

Average Homeseller Returns: 53%

8. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts-New Hampshire

Average Homeseller Returns: 57%

7. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Oregon-Washington

Average Homeseller Returns: 59%

6. Santa Rosa, California

Average Homeseller Returns: 61%

5. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado

Average Homeseller Returns: 62%

4. Modesto, California

Average Homeseller Returns: 62%

3. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington

Average Homeseller Returns: 63%

2. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, California

Average Homeseller Returns: 65%

1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California

Average Homeseller Returns: 75%