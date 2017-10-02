The 4 Most Likely Real Estate Trends To Carry Over Into Fall

The page has officially turned on the summer real estate market, and we are well on our way to seeing what its fall counterpart has in store. However, instead of waiting to see what happens in the real estate industry, it’s time we took a look at what the four most likely trends to carry over from summer into fall are. If for nothing else, it’s those investors and real estate professionals that know what to expect that will have an advantage over the competition. That said, let’s take a look at the trends I expect to continue into the fall real estate season.

1. Demand Will Persist

No more than a decade removed from the onset of the Great Recession, the housing market has made great strides in its recovery. Nearly every fundamental housing indicator is better off than it was when the market’s bottom dropped out. Perhaps most impressively, however, is the degree in which demand has returned. The summer real estate industry was essentially the beneficiary of more prospective buyers than we had grown accustomed to in years past. What’s more, there’s no reason to believe the summer trend won’t carry over into the fall.

Put simply, more people are in a better position to buy today than we have seen in recent memory. The unemployment rate, alone, has improved every August for approximately nine years. The latest numbers by the Bureau of Labor Statistics place the unemployment rate at 4.4 percent — roughly half the rate of where it was in 2011. It only stand to reason that more employed people will translate into capable buyers, which brings me to my next point: Millennials are coming of age. Expected to make up the largest contingent of buyers this year, Millennials look as if they will supply the housing market with a significant amount of ready and able buyers. The recovery has awarded many of those born between 1983 and 2000 the opportunity to save up enough money to finally participate in the housing market.

In addition to Millennial participation and a better economic foundation, there are a couple of proposals being thrown around by “the powers that be” that would promote the idea of homeownership even further. Though nothing more than an idea at the moment, it has been suggested that the Dodd Frank Act be dismantled in order to make loans more readily available to those in need of them. An additional proposal also hinted at the idea of doubling the standard tax deduction for owning a home, which would add to the already great tax benefits of owning a home.

Despite the high price tag that has become synonymous with today’s housing market, the cost of admission doesn’t appear to be much of a deterrent at all. If for nothing else, there are plenty of reasons people still want to buy, and this fall should serve as a great reminder.

2. The Market Will Operate At A Blistering Pace

With demand expected to persist throughout the fall real estate season, it’s safe to assume the latter part of 2017 won’t taper off quite like its predecessors. Understandably, fall and winter typically coincide with slower markets. It’s not uncommon for colder weather to temper the expectations of the real estate industry in many parts of the country, but I digress; it doesn’t appear as if that will be the case this year.

In fact, I expect the blistering pace of the summer real estate market to carry over in the fall. Not only will the demand I mentioned earlier prompt more home shoppers this fall, but well will witness a lot more competition during the fall season than we are used to. And therein lies the single biggest reason I expect the fall market to be “faster” than usual: competition. If for nothing else, more people will be competing over the available inventory, leaving them wanting to close on deals faster. What is the easiest way to close on a deal if not for beating your competitors to the punch? For what it’s worth, buyers will want to act fast just to see to it they get they deal done.

It’s worth noting that we have already seen competition lower the amount of days homes usually spend o the market. “Homes sold in August typically stayed on the market for 30 days. That compared to 36 days a year ago,” according to Reuters. Since competition is expected to persist, there is no reason to believe homes won’t continue to move faster.

3. Inventory Will Remain Low

As I already alluded to, the real estate market has made of a lot of ground since the last recession. Again, nearly every indicator is better off than it was about five years ago; that is, except for inventory levels, or lack thereof. You see, there is plenty of demand, but unfortunately not enough existing-homes to keep up with it. There are simply too many people looking to buy without enough options to pursue.

Whereas a healthy housing market would offer inventory levels somewhere in the neighborhood of six months, today’s 4.2 months leaves us roughly 1.8 short of a market environment that would favor both buyers and sellers. To put things into comparison, at this same time last year we were looking at about 4.5 months of inventory. That said, it’s not hard to see which way existing-home inventory is trending. And while there appears to be new construction on the horizon, it doesn’t appear as if it will was the burden any time soon.

Those looking to participate in the housing market this fall should expect the number of existing homes to be slightly less than what we have grown accustomed to in recent memory, especially when you add the level of competition many people like myself expect.

4. Prices Will Rise

A simple understanding of supply and demand should be all that is needed to know that prices won’t be going down anytime soon. Low inventory levels, in addition to high demand, should combine to increase prices in the fall real estate market. We have already seen the prices on existing-homes increase by as much as 5.6% one the course of a year. With the jump in prices over the last year, the median sales price of existing-homes was $254,500 as recently as August. What’s more, Zillow expects the national home value to increase an additional 3.1% in the coming year. There is absolutely no indicator that suggests the fall real estate market won’t push home values higher like Zillow expects