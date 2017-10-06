The 4 Reasons America is Out of Touch With the World

For several years, I have been receiving much more attention for my book, “Just Listen” Discover the Secret to Getting Through to Absolutely Anyone outside rather than inside the United States. In fact, in the very near future, the Russian Federation has hired me to come to Moscow to train it in listening and empathy as a way to become more persuasive and influential after the Russian edition of that book, translated to be “I Hear You Through and Through,” became a best seller there.

My conclusion is that Americans are among the worst listeners in the world. And as a culture they are among the least curious people, preferring to shoot from their hip via their mouth, instead of using their heads.

You have only to look in the headlines or watch any of the news channels to confirm how not listening and not being curious about why other people came to believe what they believe are heating up tensions in the world.

Being a specialist in communication, listening and empathy, I was curious about why this is so and decided to drill down to see if I could deconstruct this phenomenon.

This led me to a four lockstep habits that too many Americans engage in that lead to our communication and reputation woes in the world:

1. Denial of Projection

Unconsciously nearly everyone we meet reminds us of someone else. This is referred to in psychology as “transference,” in that we transfer/project onto other people qualities and attitudes from other people and then believe these new people to have them. This is the basis of racism, gender bias, generational bias and cultural bias. If we have seen some Blacks engaged in violence on TV we project that onto all of them. If we have dealt with some women who too quickly become emotional, we project that onto all of them (“Senator Warren, Please be quiet!”).

2. Failure to Empathize

Projection and empathy are opposite forces. Projection is about our imposing beliefs and biases and facts not in evidence on others. Empathy is about looking at and listening to others with an open, or what I like to refer to as a “Beginner’s Mind,” then putting ourselves in their shoes and then engaging in a process referred to as vicarious introspection. That means being curious about what they’re feeling after we have consciously made the effort to be them. One of Freud’s dictums from his Ego Psychology was: “Where id is, there shall ego be.” By that he meant, that rather than being driven by our impulses (id), we’d do better to pause and do a reality check before acting. A more relevant and updated version of that might be: “Where projection is, there shall empathy be.” In other words, you can’t walk in another person’s shoes and step on their toes at the same time. Empathy is the single greatest deterrent to anger.

3. Justified Attack in Self-Defense

After projecting upon others our firm belief that they mean us harm (because that’s what we would feel as them if they felt attacked by us) and because of that, after not being able to understand or even be curious about their actual POV, the next step is to pre-emptively attack them before they do us harm, which we are convinced is imminent based on their escalated language (which we have provoked).

4. Refusal of Responsibility

To then seal the deal on our being able to act so self-righteously, instead of taking responsibility for the above and that perhaps we acted hastily and recklessly, we either blame others or paint ourselves as the victims of their ill will and destructive intentions and thereby justify our actions.

You can test this hypothesis in your own lives. To do that, reach out to someone you consider to be close to you and consider to want the best for you and ask them, “What is one thing that I have failed to understand that is critically important to you and by my ignoring it have actually hurt our relationship?”

Then when they give you an earful, ask them to give you an example of you at your worst, then look them in the eye and say, “I’m sorry, I didn’t know it was that bad and I commit to you to fix that going forward.”