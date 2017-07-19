The 5 Best Hand Edgers to Use in 2017

Taking care of lawns can be an incredibly tedious and hard task, most especially when the whole surface of it looks wild and almost impossible to trim.

Most people would opt for a motorised edger in a bid to get their lawns looking exquisite but whilst lawn mowers work quite well, they don’t have the same effect as manual or hand edgers.

Hand edgers give an individual the ability to create well-defined borders and not just the usual flat surface.

The tools tend to come in different sizes and shapes, but most of them have long handles which enables you to manoeuvre properly while trimming edges.

Without further ado let’s take a keen look at the best hand edgers money can buy.

True Temper 1975900 Deluxe Rotary Edger

The True Temper 1975990 is an immaculately designed manual edger which features a stringent and reliable 48-inch wooden handle which helps to make trimming a less tedious task.

Along with its wooden handle, it also has a self-sharpening adjustable shear blade which helps to trim tough areas that automated mowers tend to miss.

WOLF-Garten 3312004

The WOLF-Garten 3312004 is quite similar to a spade, but it’s bigger and more efficient.

Its ease of use is a very big plus as there’s no hassle involved in making use of it. It has a curved edge which helps it to pick out hard-to-reach spots in grass and create a neat edge around the lawn.

Trail Blazer TBOS-EDG

The Trail Blazer TBOS-EDG is a long and very efficient edger which makes an impressive three cuts per ground entrance thus allowing its users to edge their Lawn’s in no time.

The manual edger features a high carbon steel head which makes it easy to lift in a bid to ensure ease of use.

Radius Garden 206 PRO Ergonomic Edger

The Radius Garden 206 was designed with the utmost precision in order to ensure easy usage and avoid small injuries that could occur while using any ordinary edger.

It includes a surface big enough for its user to place both hands on.

Made with an unbreakable resin-encased steel core shaft, the edger doesn’t weigh a great deal but still upholds its durability.

Yeoman CYE259

The Yeoman CYE259 boasts of a nice design which makes it quite good for edging small corners such as sidewalks or even flower beds.