The 5 Best Reviewed Online Wedding Registries Every Couple Should Know About

Online wedding registries are more and more popular with modern couples planning out their big wedding day. With so many different options for managing your wedding registry online, how do you decide which one to use?

Nowadays with the benefit of online reviews, it’s easy to compare each of the popular choices and figure out which one is the best option for you. I’m an expert at searching for things online, so when my friend asked me to help him pick a registry I started by reading through hundreds of reviews.

After spending hours on review sites, I’ve put together this short list of the best reviewed wedding registries online. Please share this list with anyone else you know who is thinking about planning a wedding, it’ll definitely save them the hours of research I spent reading through every review.

1. Blueprint Registry

Blueprint Registry https://www.blueprintregistry.com/

Blueprint Registry (www.blueprintregistry.com) has established itself as a leader in the world of online wedding registries. Their site user experience is seamless throughout a well-constructed platform. Customer sentiment indicates this is a rising star among the registries on offer and continues to meet or exceed the high bar for what an online wedding registry should deliver.

Rita Kokshanian on Instyle.com says “Enter the next big thing in bridal registry trends: Blueprint Registry.”

2. ZOLA

Zola

Zola.com is a fun and customizable online wedding registry that has done well with its nuanced and flexible approach.

Ashley on weddingwire.com says, "ZOLA is the modern, mobile-savvy brides best friend! I absolutely love the user experience and Pinterest-like interface that this wedding registry provides... and it doesn't stop there. ZOLA offers a "Pin-It" like button that will add items to one's registry while browsing other websites."

ZOLA recognizes what couples are after and positions itself as a personalized solution. With a robust interface and simple setup, it provides a well-rounded choice for those selecting their online wedding registry.

3. Newlywish

Newlywish

With an incredible range of partners, NewlyWish is another registry that appears to be best-in-class for a particular element of online wedding registry services.

Jessica on Eventwire.com says, "So grateful for the help I received with my bedding! A few of the pieces were discontinued and Amanda Allen worked so hard on finding alternatives as well as making sure it arrived on time for our shower!! My bedroom looks amazing! Love Newlywish!!"

Customer consensus is that NewlyWish.com is well-compiled, easy to use, and offers customer service that genuinely helps newlywed couples. These factors combined with their many partners makes NewlyWish a popular option.

4. Honeyfund

Honeyfund

HoneyFund is a newer online wedding industry founded by a couple that has grown in stature over the past few years. It has established itself as a household name for some newlywed couples and appeals to a particular niche with its app-focused experience.

Kyle H. on theknot.com said "We had a great experience using Honeyfund to set up our online wedding registry and would definitely recommend them. Honeyfund has numerous types of registries that they can set up and customize to their needs. "

HoneyFund is easy to use, detailed, and has a different focus and experience than other more traditional options.

5. Sur La Table

Sur La Table

Lastly, with 9000+ products in the registry, Sur La Table is one of the most comprehensive wedding registries in the world.

Rebeccaa12 on forums.theknot.com said "I have a SLT registry. I love it. I actually deleted another in favor of this one. They have prompt service and I love their stuff."

Sur La Table is a world-class option and one deserving attention among newlyweds. Their customer service in particular is responsive and helpful, which combines with their vast product selection to satisfy couples.