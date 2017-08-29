The 5 Most Important Skills for New Entrepreneurs to Develop

Entrepreneurship requires many skills, but these are some of the most important.

You can enter entrepreneurship from many different angles, and in many industries. However, there are some things that all entrepreneurial positions have in common; you need to be inventive, and you're going to serve as the leader of your organization.

Even if you have a strong idea and a good team to back it up, your entrepreneurial skill set will have an enormous impact on your odds of eventual success. So which are the most important skills for entrepreneurs to develop?

1. Time management. The early stages of your startup may keep you at an acceptable level of busyness, but eventually, you'll be juggling an enormous load of responsibilities. Understanding how to find or create time for everything on your plate (plus your personal needs) can be challenging, but you'll need to figure it out if you want to be successful.

2. Decision making. Decision making may not seem like a skill, but as your business grows, you'll start making dozens of important decisions every day. Knowing how to evaluate your options and make a confident decision quickly is important; otherwise, you'll end up running in circles, or you'll get stuck in a purgatory of non-decisions.

3. Delegation. You can't do everything by yourself, as much as you might like to. You need to surround yourself with people you trust, and know how and when to delegate your tasks to others. Without that skill in place, you'll quickly become overwhelmed in the middle stages of your company's development.

4. Negotiation. Negotiation is everywhere in the field of entrepreneurship, from setting salaries for new hires to striking deals and new partnerships. Knowing how to get the edge can be the difference between profitability and failure.

5. Communication. Whether it's talking to employees, clients, partners, investors, or the general public, your communication skills are going to be tested, day in and day out. Mastering the art of language, and knowing how to write messages concisely are key to your success.