The value of a business book is, in my opinion, determined by its capacity to provide ideas that are: novel, impactful, and actionable.

The ideas must be novel so that they are unique from the thousands of business books covering many of the same core topics. If you pick one up out of thousands, it should have a different message.

The ideas must be impactful so that it can stimulate real change. The revelation an author has and writes about is meaningless to you if it doesn’t have the potential to impact your life.

Lastly, and most importantly - the ideas must be actionable. “Knowledge without action is useless.”

These are five books that illustrate novel, impactful, and actionable ideas.

The Subtle Art of How to Not Give a F*ck

My favorite ideas in this book:

1. Focus on the things that matter and spend less energy on the rest

a.) Figure out what things matter to you (values, beliefs, long-term goals)

b.) Focus your attention and energy on those things

c.) Decrease the number of things that you care about, think about, and give energy to in your life.

2. Humility and Self-Doubt are the keys to growth and success

a.) Having an introspective, humble, iterative approach to discovering your own flaws, understanding them, and fixing them is the recipe for success.

b.) Ego is your enemy. Doubting yourself enables you to become better.

Things I didn’t like:

1. At times it felt self-indulgent. Mark Manson isn’t that old or experienced, considering the life-lessons that he is passing on. And yet, the majority of his stories or examples comes from his own life. This is especially noticeable during the ending paragraphs when he illustrates vivid details and imagery around an experience he had sitting on a cliff in South Africa. The experience could have been summed up in 3 sentences, but he goes on for a while describing the scenery, in what felt like a stroking of his own ego and past memories. This was also noticeable when he talked about romantic relationships: it felt off-topic and unrelated to the point.

2. The book wasn’t very funny. Not a big deal; I wasn’t reading it to get a laugh. But still.

3. Some assertions were just incorrect. The notion that “happiness” is derived from accomplishment and from correcting your faults is wrong. While accomplishment and self-improvement are hugely valuable for a meaningful life, they certainly don’t equate to happiness. Being present and appreciative of the present moment is how happiness exists and is created.

2. Tools of Titans

This is a long book, but it’s a great one.

Pros:

Tons of great insight in easy-to-digest, short chapters. Tons of insights from people you admire.

Cons:

There’s a lot of text here. It’s basically an encyclopedia of interviews, ranging all types of people and topics.

3. Reach

Andy Molinsky’s Reach is a great book for building comfort and ability to deliver bad news, speak in public, network, and be assertive.

It teaches you how to build confidence to step outside of our comfort zone, and take on new assignments, tasks, to move up the career ladder and grow personally and professionally.

It is important to be equipped with the proper tools to manage difficult situations - even when it feels uncomfortable, and this book helps you discover and develop those tools.

Molinsky presents five core challenges which he feels are paramount in inhibiting people from breaking boundaries and operating outside of their circle of comfort, which are: authenticity, likeability, competence, resentment, and morality.

He explains that what often sets successful people apart is their willingness to do the things others fear, in order to overcome these challenges. What’s more, we have the false notion that successful people like to do these things, when the truth is they have simply found their own way to do them.

The book is incredibly engaging, easy-to-read, and packed with info. Better yet -- the tools in the book are immediately applicable. You can pick up the book, read it, and immediately start applying the ideas to your own life.

4. How to Win Friends and Influence People, by Dale Carnegie

A must-read for everyone.

Pros:

Identifies and describes the behaviorisms that help create positive, effective, valuable relationships.

Cons: