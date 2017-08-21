The 5 most unusual venue types for a luxury event

Does a hotel function room really show off your brand to your event attendees and give them an experience that they’ll want to talk about for months to come?

Add the excitement, luxury and prestige your event deserves by looking at some of options outside the usual.

1. Historic venues - Let's make your event go down in history!

Whether you’re walking down a country lane on waiting for a tube, we’re lucky enough to live in a country where you are never far from a stunning example of our history and heritage.

From rural estates and manor houses, to wartime hideouts and even ships, there is truly a historic venue to match every event. This could be an annual shareholders meeting at the HMS Belfast overlooking the Thames, a executive conference at Hever Castle or a luxury dinner hidden away within the Churchill War Rooms.

Most period properties are surprisingly flexible, able to accommodate small parties for meetings or dinners, while having the capacity for larger conferences and product launches.

So next time you book an event, have a think about a historic venue can enhance your brand, and offer the gravitas your event deserves. This is especially true if you’re your event has international attendees, lets show them the best Britain has to offer! Find out more about historic venues

2. Museum venues - Making predictable events are a thing of the past

Cast aside any dusty preconceptions of what a museum based event would look like, the UK has some of the most modern and interactive museums in the world, and there is an untapped potential for event planners to use these unique and unusual venues to their advantage.

With a doubt, the grand and iconic entrance hall of the Natural History Museum featuring it’s legendary exhibits, the rolling lawns surrounding Beaulieu Motor Museum or IWM Duxford’s hundreds of aircraft, Museums will make for a unique and dramatic backdrop for any event.

Matching up your brand with the ideal venue can be tricky, however with Museums it can often be easy to find the perfect fit for your event theme, whether it’s science and industry, advertising and media, transport and technology, you’re not just limited to general history. Find out more about museum venues

3. Racecourse venues - Delivering race day excitement to every event

When it’s not the Grand National, Royal Ascot or Investec Derby, many of the UK’s best and most luxurious racecourses are available to hire for all manner of events.

From Exeter to Carlisle, there are racecourses across the country, many with purpose-built facilities including huge free parking capacity and room sizes to match every event scale. Similarly, many racecourses boast superb locations with amazing views of the track and are often surrounded by countryside or outdoor space that can be utilised for team building events or al-fresco receptions.

With the most prestigious hospitality packages being delivered onsite, you can guarantee fantastic catering and service no matter what the occasion. Find out more about racecourse venues

4. Stadium venues - Inspiring victories on hallowed turf

Stadiums and arenas not only offer some of the most flexible event spaces, they often offer unparalleled facilities and transport links. With executive boxes with 5 star catering on offer, you’re not limited to match day hospitality, so stadiums can be great options for meetings, dinners and private events.

Inviting clients and attendees to an event at a premiership football club, or world famous venues such as Kia Oval or Twickenham, can have a huge effect on your brand as well as attendance numbers not only amongst sports fans.

Often offering some spectacular views, stadium venues can provide a uniquely open and spacious space without the compromise of taking an event outside the amenities of an urban hub.

If your organising a meeting or a conference, the stadiums sporting heritage is also a rich source of material which can be used to inspire your own teams to success. If you’re company is the industry underdog for example, you could channel Leicester City’s remarkable achievements of winning the Premier League title. Find out more about stadium venues

5. Castle venues - Take your event to an epic new scale

Deserving of their own special mention with possibly the biggest WOW factor of any venues, Castles are steeped in character and offer a truly unique environment for business or private events.

When it comes to outdoor space few venue types can compare with Castles and often without the compromise of long travel times. Hever Castle for example is only a 40 minute drive from London but offers a 680 acre estate offers activities and spaces for up to 600 attendees.

Not only do castles offer unique event spaces, they also offer unique accommodation. Whether it’s for small private events or offering larger event attendees special accommodation packages, who wouldn’t want to stay overnight in the palace Henry the VIII grew up in?