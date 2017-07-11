The 5 Things Investors Look For in Pitch Decks

Pitch decks are the best way to present your business to prospective investors, but what do investors look for when reviewing them?

Pitch decks are essentially slideshows that outline your business for investors (and possibly clients). Like with resumes, there's no set formula you need to adhere to, but there are some basics that nearly all pitch decks will have in common. You'll need to explain what your business is, how it's going to make money, and of course, how it's going to benefit your investors.

But what is it that investors look for when reviewing pitch decks?

1. Numbers. First, you'll need to make sure your numbers are in order. Numbers aren't the only thing investors will consider, but they are one of the most important and objective factors they'll bear in mind. Make sure you can show how your startup will make money, and how much money it will make.

2. Research. You can't make the numbers up, or speculate about facts. You need hard research to show that you've done your homework and that the objective evidence verifies what you're saying.

3. Experience. It's a good idea to highlight your own experience, whether that's as an entrepreneur in the past or in a position within the industry. Otherwise, make sure your partners and/or employees can close the gap here.

4. Conciseness. Don't rehash your points, and don't let your pitch deck extend beyond 30 minutes. The more concise your presentation is, the better.

5. Presentation. Finally, your pitch deck is more than just the words and images in your slideshow. You'll need to present that information in person, with charisma and professionalism. Practice speaking to a crowd if you're not used to it.