The 5 Things You Need to Become a Successful Travel Blogger

Travel bloggers and influencers are everywhere these days. Anyone with a laptop, a camera and a decent WiFi connection can upload pictures to Instagram or share their travelogues on the web. So what separates the big players from the hobbyists? How do you make a full-time career out of traveling the world? If you want to stand out from the crowd, these are some of the qualities you’ll need in order to make a career out of travel blogging.

Self-motivation

Victoria Brewood, author of Pommie Travels has made blogging her full-time career and is listed as one of the Top 10 UK Travel Bloggers. She says it’s all about having determination:

“You can be a good writer, perhaps a good photographer, but what you need to have is the hunger and determination. Many bloggers find they can’t post consistently or they give up too easily. When you’re blogging you are essentially the boss of your own company – you have to manage incoming emails, negotiate with brands and do all your own SEO in addition to writing great content. You’re a one man band and it’s a lot of work to keep it going.”

The ability to take risks

Many entrepreneurs say they had to take big risks in order to get where they are today. Travel blogging is no exception. In order to make the transition from a 9 to 5 job to being self employed, bloggers have to take a big risk, namely, shunning the safety of a guaranteed salary and venturing into the unknown world of freelancing. When faced with the thought of having an unstable source of income, there are many people who wouldn’t take the risk.

An understanding of SEO

It’s all well and good being a great writer, but that’s of little use if nobody can actually see your work. SEO (Search engine optimization) involves carefully crafting your titles and content so that it will attract people who are searching for specific phrases on Google. The best bloggers know how to cleverly title their blog posts in order to climb the rankings and bring in search traffic.

“All too often I see bloggers writing articles with absolutely no thought to what a reader might be looking for when they’re searching about that topic” says Amar, founder of Gap Year Escape. “When you write a post, you should be thinking with the reader in mind.”

Self-promotion

Once you’ve started creating quality content, you need to promote yourself. In the early days, the travel bloggers who take things seriously will print business cards and network at as many conferences or events as possible. Popular conferences in the travel blogging industry include Traverse and TBEX – both are excellent ways to meet PR professionals and other travel bloggers in order to get your blog noticed.

An original voice

The blogging world in general is becoming increasingly saturated, so what set you apart from all the other bloggers? So many people have a story that runs along the line of “I quit my job to travel the world” but what’s your story? Do you have a particular niche you can write about? It’s important to use your personality and your own authentic voice if you really want to hook people in and inspire them.