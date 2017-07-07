The 5 Toughest Truths All Mentally Strong People Must Face

What is the hardest truth you had to accept that made you stronger? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Nela Canovic, Productivity hacker, writer, entrepreneur in Silicon Valley, onQuora:

Here's one important part about truth to keep in mind:

It's not just about coming face to face with it that matters, it's what you do with it once you find it out. In other words, you shift your mindset from believing that life happens toyou (which keeps you in a passive state of mind), to believing that you control how life affects you (which makes you feel much more proactive about it!).

Here are 5 tough truths that I accepted, and how they helped shift my mindset to make me stronger.

When the going gets tough, people often disappear. It can be a life-changing event, a personal crisis, or you just started a tough job or school program. And your friends are too busy with their lives, they don't know how to handle problems or give advice, or they'd just rather go do something fun. The upside? You learn to be self-reliant. You become more resourceful in finding solutions. You get mentally tougher.

