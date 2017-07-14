The 5 U.S. National Parks, In Photos

White sand beaches, swamps, stalagmite-filled caves, glaciers, hot springs you can swim in (and ones you definitely can't), rainforests, scorching deserts, volcanoes (dormant and active). The 59 national parks, scattered throughout the U.S. and its territories, truly have it all. And while the recognized parks only make up a fraction of the 417 sites that comprise the National Park Service, they represent some of the finest natural environments America has to offer. Here, our national parks, from A to Z.