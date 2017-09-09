Communication is the key! – I’m sure you’ve heard this before. We cannot NOT communicate – that’s the human fact of life. With all that’s been already said and written about communication – can we ever get better at mastering this skill?

There is a subtle yet powerful level of communication proficiency which I call “Magnetic Communication”. To explain, I have broken it down to seven strategies or keys. These strategies will make you irresistible (like a magnet) in your communication with others – if you master them and apply consistently in your daily life.

The 7 Keys to Magnetic Communication:

1. Get over yourself (!) 2. Quickly establish rapport 3. Be the listener, then the talker 4. Use the other person’s preferred communication modality 5. Use your voice to influence the response 6. Develop a sense of humour 7. Learn and use body language

Let’s discuss them one by one.

1. Get over yourself (!)

This is a blunt, yet very powerful strategy with two polarities of behaviour.

It immediately dissolves our fear of not being good enough which affects our interaction with people. No-one is perfect and so don’t even try to be one. Did you know that diamonds with unique flaws will often attract higher price than those considered flawless?

The level of your confidence is directly proportional to the degree of comfort you feel in your own skin with all its sparkles and flaws. It has nothing to do with what others think of you (which you can’t control anyway).

On the other side of the spectrum – when speaking with someone, don’t be the centre of your own attention – as it shows and can be perceived as rude. Focus on the other person – your interlocutor – not on yourself. Open up the communication channel and just be who you are, don’t pretend to be someone else just to please them or (worse still) mislead or deceive about your intentions. Be genuinely interested in what the other person has to say and respect their views even when you disagree. That’s what creates magnetism!

2. Quickly establish rapport

What is rapport? It’s a friendly, harmonious relationship characterised by agreement, mutual understanding, or empathy that makes communication possible or easy– according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

Rapport is this mysterious, invisible, positive energetic connection between two people. It can be established instantaneously (like it’s always been there) or it can never happen throughout the conversation. It pays well to establish rapport as quickly as you can with your new prospect or client, boss, colleague or any other person that comes into your life for few minutes, for a year or forever.

Why? – because this invisible connection has the power to gloss over any shortcomings or inadequacies in your communication, making them unnoticeable and irrelevant. When someone is drawn to you at a deeper (unconscious) level, they only hear and see what reaffirms the attraction. Your imperfections don’t matter; you are more important than the conversation – bizarre, yet true. Good rapport lowers the barriers and opens up the communication channel – which is exactly what you want.

So how do you establish rapport?

The key is to look, sound and feel familiar to the other person straight away. Assume the same position (mirroring), use the same body language (with a slight delay). Find something in common and start talking about it – a hobby, sport or holiday destination. Be observant, pick up as much information as you can about this person and pretty soon you will have a new friend.

A word of caution: use this technique to establish only genuine connections with people. Any unsavoury or sinister intentions will sooner or later backfire.

3. Be the listener, then the talker

People like talking about themselves – that’s the ‘precious me’ human nature. What follows is that a good listener is an attractive communication partner- more so than the talker. Most people know that attentive listening is an extremely effective communication skill; few realise however, that it is also magnetic.

When you listen to someone speak, don’t think about what you are going to say in reply. Focus on the communication taking place – the content, the style and the underlying emotions. If you focus on your own thoughts instead, you might miss something important. Be fully present for the person you are conversing with. True presence is the glue cementing relationships.

You may have seen a popular cartoon of a patient leaving his therapist’s office. After one hour of uninterrupted monologue, the patient thanks profusely the therapist for such a great session which has helped tremendously his confused and troubled mind :-).

4. Use the other person’s preferred communication modality

We receive and process information about the external world through our five senses (I will leave the sixth sense for another article). These are our mind filters.

Every person has one or two preferred communication (or sensory) modalities that they often use to the exclusion of others. You can tell someone’s preferred modality by their habitual language which includes words and phrases specific to their senses:

Visual – “it looks good” ( I see; that’s crystal clear; just picture this, show me)

Auditory – “it sounds good” ( I can hear you; this rings a bell, tell me about it)

Kinaesthetic – “it feels right” ( let’s touch base; this resonates with me, I can sense it)

Auditory-Digital – “it makes sense” (let’s map this out, it doesn’t compute, think about it)

Gustatory (taste) and olfactory (smell) modalities are less prominent, unless you are a chef or perfume maker. “Auditory-Digital” is a constructed modality describing people who process information intellectually before engaging their senses.

If you make an effort to speak the other person’s ‘language’ – for example, saying ‘I hear you’ to an auditory person, rather than ‘I can see your point’ if your preference is visual – your connection will strengthen immediately by a few notches, as you will sound familiar.

5. Use your voice to influence the response

In my experience, very few people use their voice as a tool in communication with others, unless they are actors, presenters or singers who use their voice for a living.

And yet, it is often not what you say but how you say it that makes the difference; in fact, tonality accounts for a large proportion of our communication.

When you end your question on a rising inflection - it conveys a subservient position (not knowing hence asking, or pleading): Could you do this for me please?

When you end your question on the same inflection, it conveys a neutral position (peer-to-peer): Could you do this for me please……

When you end your question on a falling inflection, it conveys authority, and the question asked is really a command: Could you do this for me please.

Ask the same question in three different ways and note how it feels (words are heard, intention is felt) . Depending on your inflection you will get a different response. Change your inflection from rising to falling when speaking to a child and their level of compliance with your expectations will surely increase. Dominant people tend to speak with the falling inflection to enforce compliance without threat.

6. Develop a sense of humour

Don’t you love people with good sense of humour? I know I do. It’s such a great magnetic attractor. Try to embed humour in your conversations (when appropriate, of course) with light jokes, dry humour and a lot of laughter! Learn to see the funny side of life. I find people who can laugh easily simply irresistible. They are relaxed, approachable, open, confident and totally not self-conscious. If you make a mistake or faux-pas – admit it with humour! Put a funny spin on it and people will laugh with you rather than at you – which will make a big difference to your sensitive ego.

Use humour to diffuse tensions and awkward situations – it works like magic! When you crack a joke or say something funny in front of grumpy people, their grumpiness will disappear in an instant as their brains bathe in dopamine shaking their bellies with laughter…It’s a scientific fact that you cannot laugh and be angry at the same time. Just try it and you’ll see!

7. Learn and use body language

This one is a no-brainer. Learn the nuances of body language and use them to both read others and convey messages about yourself. Non-verbal communication is subtle and (if uncontrolled) reveals the person’s incongruence between their thoughts/feelings and words – which is a very good indicator of being dishonest.

This post was first published on Anna Anderson’s website https://www.quantumliving.com.au/blog