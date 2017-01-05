Here's A 7-Minute Workout You Can Do Anywhere

Daily movement can come in a number of ways, whether it’s reaching a certain number of steps, a gym class or even just rising from your desk at work. And here’s a new option to add to your routine: A seven-minute, heart-pumping workout you can do virtually anywhere.

Hannah Bronfman, founder of the wellness site HBFit.com, breaks down the full-body routine in the video above. All you need is comfortable clothing, enough space to move around and a mat if you would prefer. Bronfman guides you through the movements, which include jumping jacks, side kicks and a bit of abdominal work to break a quick sweat.

Movement does wonders for your body and your mind: It can help you cope with stress and potentially reduce the risk of heart disease and even improve self confidence. And now you can reap those benefits in under 10 minutes.

Need we say more?