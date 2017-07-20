The 7 Types of Kids In A Class

I will not disclose which one I am.

The exact moment your professor poses a question to your class, the sea of pupils you are a part of simultaneously divides into specific types of students. There's always that one kid you can count on to be the first to answer a question, that one who nine times out of ten is sleeping and the cheater ready to copy.

Here are the seven different types of students in your classroom:

1. The Over-Achiever

This kid is the first to shoot their hand up, eager to look something up and jumps at the opportunity to correct someone, whether it be another student or the professor. Also known as a "know-it-all," the Over-Achiever makes it seem as if it is their life goal to please a teacher and to grade grub.

Sure, eyerolls immediately follow whenever they speak, but you've got to admit, they're in the best shape academic-wise.

2. The Sleeper

It's like this kid only sleeps during class time. As if it wasn't bad enough to miss information given in class, this student doesn't even attempt to stay afloat through homework and outside assignments. Maybe they attended college just to shut their parents up?

Whatever the reason be, you can't help but get sleepy when you're around them. *yawn*

3. The "Wait, What?"

Your Professor could be explaining something in great detail, very clearly, and this student still won't get it. Their class tagline is "can you repeat that?" OMG, just pay attention.

4. The Texter

You hear that never-ending buzzing sound coming from the back of the room? Yup - it's them again. Do they run a business from their phone? Newsflash: I'm sure Instagram and Twitter can wait!

I'm trying to listen, for once...

5. The "Hide And Seek"

You know when your teacher gets fed up with the lack of hands raised and just starts calling on victims? It sucks, but it's a good way to make sure everyone is paying attention, which you usually are.

This student, however, hides behind their laptop or textbook pretending to take notes and read. Let's hope they're a theatre major, because they put on the performance of their lives in this class.

6. The Cheater

To fulfill this role, you better hope you have 20/20 vision and possibly possess the ability to mind read. These students rely on the brain power of those around them, and feel no remorse when stealing answers from others.

Instead of investing their time into actually learning the course material, they exercise their ability to acquire answers through discreet techniques and free-loading.

7. The Average Class Attendee

These are the "filler" students. They're not exactly try-hards, but they aren't lazy, either. Some do the bare minimum, and others take small amounts of pride in their work. Whatever their level of commitment to the class, they are all passing with nothing lower than a C+.